WANTED: Woman accused of biting officer’s ear off after bar fight in Louisiana

A Wisconsin jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges in the fatal shooting of two men during protests in Kenosha nearly 15 months ago. Rittenhouse, 18, from nearby Antioch, Illinois, was charged with reckless homicide in the slaying of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, 26, on Aug. 25, 2020, during protests over the shooting days earlier of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse faced five total charges related to his actions the night of the protest and was acquitted on all counts.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO