Grammar Girl: What’s your favorite word and why?. Ann Cleeves: "Serendipity." I love the sound of it, but also the concept, that sense of chancing on a new idea, thing, or person just at the right time. I first went to Shetland because of a serendipitous meeting in a London pub with someone who was heading off to be assistant warden in the Bird Observatory in Fair Isle. He let slip that there was a vacancy as an assistant cook. I couldn’t cook, and I knew nothing about birds, but they must have been desperate because they gave me the job! I went on to meet my husband on the island—he was a visiting birder—and to make lifelong friends there. Shetland is also the setting for the novel that changed my career.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO