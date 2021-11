For everyone out there curious about a This Is Us season 6 premiere date at NBC, we finally have an answer!. Today, the network officially confirmed that on Tuesday, January 4, you will have a chance to see the Pearson family back as the final season officially kicks off. We’re thinking here that the plan is to air a batch of episodes, go off for the Olympics, and then try to come back in order to finish its run. It doesn’t seem like the later premiere date means fewer episodes, so we’re probably just getting more of them without a delay.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO