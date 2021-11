Hello to all our readers including Traders, Investors, Analysts, and others!!!!. Stock futures in the United States opened higher Thursday night, with contracts on the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all moving higher. Ford’s partnership with GlobalFoundries is likely to be the first of many between the semiconductor industry and car companies vying to catch Tesla. Just don’t expect Detroit to manufacture microchips. Other than this Two top officials at Pennsylvania’s largest pension fund is stepping down amid a federal investigation and calls from some board members for their removal.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO