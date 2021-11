Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs showed the NFL world just how dangerous they could be, in case anyone forgot as they struggled through the first half of the season. Kansas City’s 41-14 beat down of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night catapulted the team back to the top of the AFC West and back into the playoff conversation. Moreover, it appeared whatever shakiness the Chiefs were going through during the first nine games of the season was completely gone.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO