ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Kentucky Daily Covid-19 Information

By Scott Ratliff
wklw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article* During Governor Andy Beshear’s daily COVID-19 report on Friday, the Governor announced 1,296 new COVID-19 cases...

www.wklw.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Daily Mail

How did Florida end up with one of the best COVID-19 case and death rates in the US despite Gov Ron DeSantis refusing to implement mask or vaccine mandates?

Just two months ago, Florida was experiencing the worst COVID-19 surge in the United States. The Sunshine State had the highest seven-day average of cases per day as well as the highest hospitalization rate in the country. Despite these grim metrics, Governor Ron DeSantis did not issue new lockdowns, closures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
WTOL 11

Northwest Ohio is becoming a hotspot for COVID

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — If we look back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know outbreaks happened at social gatherings, nursing homes or even prisons. Henry County Health Commissioner Joy Ermie said now the majority of cases are spread all over the community. But there isn't one definitive outbreak they can pinpoint.
OHIO STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s Governor Offers Narrow Interpretation Of COVID Bill She Signed Last Month

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s governor is offering a narrow interpretation of the bill she signed into law last month concerning COVID vaccination requirements for private-sector workers. Governor Kim Reynolds says only workers who claim a religious or medical exemption – then have that claim rejected by their employer – are eligible for unemployment benefits. Reynolds suggests that it won’t be a large group of unvaccinated Iowans qualifying for unemployment benefits. She says she’s heard from employers, particularly in the health care industry, who are worried about staffing shortages if they are required to dismiss workers who don’t get a COVID shot. Iowa has joined three multi-state lawsuits challenging federal vaccination requirements.
IOWA STATE
WTVQ

State COVID positivity higher, hospitalizations, ICU cases up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID positivity rate was unchanged Tuesday from Monday but still is at the highest level in a couple of weeks as the state’s COVID status appears to be at a ‘plateau, which raises concerns about the future as the state goes into the holiday season.
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Governor#Governor Of Kentucky#Kentucky Daily Covid 19#Commonwealth#Kentuckians#Icu
Elko Daily Free Press

COVID-19 Explodes in Vermont, the Nation’s Most-Vaccinated State

COVID-19 Explodes , in Vermont, the Nation's, Most-Vaccinated State. ABC News reports the state of Vermont is experiencing its worst surge of COVID-19 to date. ABC News reports the state of Vermont is experiencing its worst surge of COVID-19 to date. Almost 72% of Vermont's residents are vaccinated, making it the most-vaccinated state in the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Vermont had the 12th-highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the last week. ABC News also reports that Vermont tests more people than nearly every other state. Vermont state data shows seven day averages of COVID-19 cases rose 42%. Experts agree there is no simple answer to this unexpected rise in cases, but many of them point to the delta variant. We're seeing the impact of the highly-contagious delta variant. It really is so contagious, it seeks out pretty much every unvaccinated person. , Dr. Jan Carney, associate dean for public health and health policy at the University of Vermont's Larner College of Medicine, via ABC News. Though the northern region of the United States was mostly spared from initial surges of the delta variant, the onset of winter has seen cases rising. Though the northern region of the United States was mostly spared from initial surges of the delta variant, the onset of winter has seen cases rising. Experts in Vermont say the state may also be a victim of its previous success, pointing to the lack of natural COVID-19 immunity among its residents. According to ABC News, of all those who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Vermont, two-thirds are unvaccinated. According to ABC News, of all those who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Vermont, two-thirds are unvaccinated.
VERMONT STATE
WLWT 5

LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19, vaccines in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 and vaccinations in Kentucky at a news conference on Monday. **You can watch the news conference live in the video player above.**. As of Friday, Kentucky has had 759,953 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10,214 deaths since the...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WLKY.com

Hundreds receive COVID-19 booster shots at clinic in Kentucky Capitol rotunda

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's governor and lieutenant governor continued stressing the importance of booster shots on Wednesday. They hosted a vaccination clinic inside the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort and 200 people, including some lawmakers, received COVID-19 booster shots. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was first in line. She said she received...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy