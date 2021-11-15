ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

VIDEO: Old Man Dances to Band Covering Metallica in Subway Station

By ebanas
wcsx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallica has fans that span multiple generations. If you want proof, look no further than this charming viral video. The location of this video is unknown, but what we see is a band set up in a subway station, and they’re playing Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.” And they’re jamming away while...

wcsx.com

Comments / 6

Related
loudersound.com

Bob Rock: “Metallica aren’t wimps. They think they’re the best band in the world and everyone needs to get out of the way"

To coincide with Metallica’s upcoming 40th anniversary, the new issue of Metal Hammer features an appropriately heavyweight tribute to the Bay Area ’Bangers, with 40 brand new interviews conducted with the group’s trusted inner circle: childhood friends, rock star heroes, ex-bandmates, the producers who helped shape their sound, the music industry players who set them on the path to glory and musician peers from thrash metal’s ‘Big Four’ who watched on in wonderment as James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich willed their scrappy Los Angeles garage band to become the biggest metal act in the world.
LOS ANGELES, CA
101.5 WPDH

Bob Rock Says Metallica Were Most ‘Intense’ Band He’s Worked With

Few people are associated with the world of Metallica as much as Bob Rock, who produced several of their albums, but most famously worked with them on their iconic 1991 self-titled record. The producer has once again looked back on the experience, noting that the band were "suspicious" of everyone, and "intense" to work with.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ACE FREHLEY Is Working On 'Some Heavy Songs'

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley says that he has collaborated with his longtime friend Peppy Castro on "some heavy songs." Peppy reportedly taught Frehley how to play guitar and previously collaborated with KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons as a songwriter and performed on Frehley's and KISS frontman Paul Stanley's solo records.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duff Mckagan
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Jeff Ament
Person
James Hetfield
Person
Krist Novoselic
Person
Chris Cornell
Person
Izzy Stradlin
Person
Axl Rose
Person
Anthony Kiedis
Person
Eddie Vedder
CBS San Francisco

Legendary Bay Area Band Metallica Announces December ‘San Francisco Takeover’ Events

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Iconic Bay Area band Metallica on Wednesday announced a series of “San Francisco Takeover” events next month that will coincide with two Chase Center concerts marking the group’s 40th Anniversary. The band sent out an email to people signed up for its Fifth Member fan club Wednesday morning announcing the list of associated events, which will include whiskey tastings, concerts, a film festival featuring Metallica-focused films at the AMC Kabuki and several events involving band photographer Ross Halfin and the release of a new photo book focused on the band’s self-titled 1991 “Black Album.” That effort...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY: METALLICA Is 'Truly The Greatest Band In The World'

TRIVIUM opened for METALLICA at the heavy metal giants' "intimate" concert on November 4 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Tickets for the 7,000-seat-theater show went on sale on July 30 and quickly sold out. Speaking to El Cuartel Del Metal about how the Orlando metallers landed the opening slot at the METALLICA gig, TRIVIUM frontman Matt Heafy said: "It was Sunday afternoon [four days before the show]. I think we were just about to watch a movie with the kids. And I got an e-mail from our manager. He's, like, 'METALLICA asked if you can be available for this Thursday.' We were, like, 'Yes. Yes, we can. Let's do everything we can.' But we had to keep it quiet 'cause it wasn't fully confirmed yet. It didn't get confirmed until, I think, 30 minutes before we started driving down to South Florida. So we had to get our crew back down to Florida, get our gear back together, rehearse again. Luckily, we all rehearse so much individually, it's not like we're ever sloppy; it's not like we take time off. So we were ready to go. And we made it happen. We got down there. We weren't able to say 'hey' [to the guys METALLICA], but METALLICA left us an amazing handwritten letter and gave us a box of [METALLICA's] Blackened [whiskey]."
HOLLYWOOD, FL
wesb.com

METALLICA Plays ‘Intimate’ Concert In Hollywood, Florida (Video)

METALLICA played an”intimate” concert last night (Thursday, November 4) at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Tickets (priced $130-$380) for the 7,000-seat-theater show went on on July 30 and quickly sold out. Support at the Hollywood gig came from Orlando metallers TRIVIUM. METALLICA‘s...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
AL.com

Now here’s an ‘80s hard-rock reunion done right

Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns each grew up as an only-child. Then, about 33 years ago, Lewis, a British singer, and Guns, an Angeleno guitarist, became each other’s musical brother. It began while making the hard-rock band L.A. Guns’ blazing 1988 self-titled debut, and deepened on now-classic 1989 sophomore LP “Cocked and Loaded” and prismatic 1991 disc “Hollywood Vampires.”
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Music Video#Subway#Rock Band#Metallicamonday#Guyhetfield
wcsx.com

Previously Unheard Song Ft. George Harrison & Ringo Starr Released

A previously unheard song recorded in 1968 featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr has finally been released. Titled “Radhe Shaam,” the track features Harrison and Starr on guitar and drums, respectively. As for how the two Beatles ended up on the track, BBC News reports the song was written and produced by Suresh Joshi, who was a friend of Harrison’s that ended up introducing the guitarist to Ravi Shankar.
MUSIC
AFP

Clapton guitar, Cobain setlist, Whitney jacket under hammer

Eric Clapton's guitar, Kurt Cobain's handwritten setlists and Whitney Houston's multi-print Versace jacket are among the star-powered music memorabilia hitting the auction block this weekend. Clapton's 1968 Martin D-45 acoustic instrument is the toast of this year's "Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll" from Julien's Auctions, which anticipates the guitar could fetch $300,000 to $500,000 during bidding this weekend. "And I think that's a conservative estimate," said Martin Nolan, executive director of the house. "The collectible on the art market right now -- it's very, very hot, these prices are going through the roof," he told AFP during a preview of the auction that will include some 1,000 pieces.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
I-Rock 93.5

How Did Grunge Change Rock ‘n’ Roll?

There've been various eras of rock 'n' roll throughout the course of history that have all differed from each other in some way, and Seattle grunge was definitely one of the more defining ones. So, in what ways did grunge change rock 'n' roll going forward?. Throughout our 30 Years...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Lars Ulrich’s infamous confrontation with James Hetfield during St. Anger sessions was ‘scary but necessary’

Lars Ulrich’s infamous expletive-filled confrontation with James Hetfield during the making of Metallica’s St. Anger album was “scary, but necessary” says the band’s former psychotherapist and ‘performance enhancement coach’ Phil Towle. “Lars was not being an asshole,” Towle insists in an exclusive new interview in Metal Hammer‘s special ‘Metallica 40’...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Metallica reveal “The Metallica Black Box”

Metallica have announced the opening of The Metallica Black Box. The Black Box will offer an unprecedented and ongoing deep dive into every era of Metallica from the early 1980s garage days up to today and beyond. Follow the bands evolution through the items held dear by the band members themselves.
ROCK MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Metallica Launches ‘Black Box’ Archival Website

Metallica is diving into their history in a new way thanks to their recently launched “Black Box” website. In a statement from the band, they said, “We’ve been incredibly fortunate to travel to all corners of the planet, meet so many amazing people, and do things we once only dreamed of. And when you’ve been around for 40 years, you manage to collect a few things! Along the way, the four of us have hung on to many keepsakes, photographs, articles of clothing, sketches, and so much more, stashing these items away in attics, garages, and storage spaces. But no more as we’re excited to launch The Metallica Black Box!”
INTERNET
wcsx.com

Paul McCartney Has a Go-To Bagel Sandwich That Sounds Legit Tasty

Paul McCartney has been very busy as of late promoting a number of new releases. One of those new releases is Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen, a cookbook organized by Sir Paul and his daughters, Mary and Stella McCartney, made up of over 90 plant-based recipes from the late Linda. During...
RECIPES
wcsx.com

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Announce 2022 Tour Dates, Livestream

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss release their highly anticipated album Raise The Roof, the follow-up to their 2007 Grammy Award-winning album Raising Sand, today, and they’re celebrating their reunion in a big way. First, the duo announced they’ll be hitting the road in 2022 beginning June 1 in Canandaigua, N.Y....
MUSIC
Delaware County Daily Times

Rock Music Menu: Paul McCartney out with a new book, documentary

Paul McCartney is certainly having himself a week. Fresh off of inducting the Foo Fighters into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last weekend and jamming with the band on a spirited rendition of the Beatles classic “Get Back,” he’s got a massive book out and a mini-documentary about his latest record.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy