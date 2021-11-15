ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Nov. 15: Power Outage, Campus Closed

highline.edu
 4 days ago

Highline College is closed today Monday, Nov. 15 due to a power outage. All...

highlinealerts.highline.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Judge exonerates two men convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Business
Des Moines, WA
Business
City
Des Moines, WA
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Highline College
NBC News

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

A Wisconsin jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges in the fatal shooting of two men during protests in Kenosha nearly 15 months ago. Rittenhouse, 18, from nearby Antioch, Illinois, was charged with reckless homicide in the slaying of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, 26, on Aug. 25, 2020, during protests over the shooting days earlier of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse faced five total charges related to his actions the night of the protest and was acquitted on all counts.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy