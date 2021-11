I’m kind of a fan of the Virtual Boy, but in the way you might be a fan of a timeshare sales pitch. You’re not actually enjoying yourself, but you can’t escape and you’re in awe of how it’s progressively getting more intolerable. You wonder how much patience you have left, and whether or not the free tickets to Disneyland are actually worth it. You wonder if it’s ever going to end and if you actually survived that car crash or if you’re actually in hell and this is your punishment for a life of cutting in line.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO