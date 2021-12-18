20 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too
With housing prices on the rise, it might seem like a tall order to find a place to live that has both affordable housing and good weather -- but such places do exist. PropertyShark analyzed U.S. cities with populations greater than 150,000 based on housing expenses and how comfortable their climates are, and found the top 20 places with good weather where homeowners earning a median income would spend no more than 30% of their earnings on a monthly housing payment.
Social Security Schedule: When the First COLA Checks Will Arrive in January 2022
Social Security 2022: How the COLA Will Increase Benefits for the Average Senior Couple
If you're considering relocating, you might want to move to one of these 20 affordable cities with comfortable climates.
20. Philadelphia
- Clear days: 93
- Days below 32 °: 88
- Days above 90 °: 25
- Housing affordability index: 26%
Find Out: 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home's Value
19. San Antonio
- Clear days: 105
- Days below 32 °: 20
- Days above 90 °: 116
- Housing affordability index: 30%
Related: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America
18. Springfield, Missouri
- Clear days: 115
- Days below 32 °: 100
- Days above 90 °: 41
- Housing affordability index: 28%
See: The 50 Best Cities for Renters
17. Huntsville, Alabama
- Clear days: 100
- Days below 32 °: 62
- Days above 90 °: 55
- Housing affordability index: 24%
Find Out: These Are the 50 Best Cities for Gen Z To Live Well on a Budget
16. Little Rock, Arkansas
- Clear days: 119
- Days below 32 °: 54
- Days above 90 °: 75
- Housing affordability index: 19%
See: The Most Expensive Countries To Live In
15. Birmingham, Alabama
- Clear days: 99
- Days below 32 °: 50
- Days above 90 °: 61
- Housing affordability index: 13%
Take a Look: Here's How Much You Need To Earn To Be 'Rich' in Every State
14. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Clear days: 99
- Days below 32 °: 20
- Days above 90 °: 89
- Housing affordability index: 26%
See: States Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $45,000 a Year
13. Memphis, Tennessee
- Clear days: 118
- Days below 32 °: 53
- Days above 90 °: 68
- Housing affordability index: 17%
Check Out: 35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living
12. Jacksonville, Florida
- Clear days: 94
- Days below 32 °: 15
- Days above 90 °: 82
- Housing affordability index: 25%
Check It Out: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America's 50 Largest Cities
11. Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Clear days: 104
- Days below 32 °: 68
- Days above 90 °: 52
- Housing affordability index: 28%
Check Out: The Cost To Own a 3-Bedroom Home in Every State
10. Tallahassee, Florida
- Clear days: 102
- Days below 32 °: 29
- Days above 90 °: 91
- Housing affordability index: 29%
Important: 28 House-Flipping Rules You Should Never Break
9. Nashville, Tennessee
- Clear days: 102
- Days below 32 °: 73
- Days above 90 °: 52
- Housing affordability index: 30%
Be Aware: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet
8. Shreveport, Louisiana
- Clear days: 114
- Days below 32 °: 33
- Days above 90 °: 93
- Housing affordability index: 18%
Read More: 8 Insider Tips to Get Rich in Real Estate
7. Jackson, Mississippi
- Clear days: 111
- Days below 32 °: 45
- Days above 90 °: 84
- Housing affordability index: 10%
Find Out: 10 Things To Always Ask the Home Inspector
6. Norfolk, Virginia
- Clear days: 106
- Days below 32 °: 49
- Days above 90 °: 33
- Housing affordability index: 28%
Worth Reading: States With the Highest Property Taxes
5. Greensboro, North Carolina
- Clear days: 109
- Days below 32 °: 81
- Days above 90 °: 34
- Housing affordability index: 23%
See: Best Places in Every State To Get a Vacation Home
4. Mobile, Alabama
- Clear days: 102
- Days below 32 °: 21
- Days above 90 °: 76
- Housing affordability index: 22%
Check Out: Buying a House Is Crazy Right Now -- Consider Renting in These 10 Cities To Save Money
3. Columbus, Georgia
- Clear days: 110
- Days below 32 °: 37
- Days above 90 °: 78
- Housing affordability index: 16%
See: 50 Cities With the Most Homes Under $100K
2. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Clear days: 111
- Days below 32 °: 73
- Days above 90 °: 44
- Housing affordability index: 21%
Find Out: Are We in a Housing Bubble?
1. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Clear days: 109
- Days below 32 °: 63
- Days above 90 °: 46
- Housing affordability index: 29%
More From GOBankingRates
- Social Security Schedule: When the First COLA Checks Will Arrive in January 2022
- 21 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco
- 5 Easy Things You Can Do To Start Preparing For Retirement Now
- Should You Refinance Now With the Low Mortgage Rates?
Source: All data is pulled from PropertyShark and is accurate as of Sept. 21, 2021.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 20 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too
Comments / 0