Real Estate

20 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago

With housing prices on the rise, it might seem like a tall order to find a place to live that has both affordable housing and good weather -- but such places do exist. PropertyShark analyzed U.S. cities with populations greater than 150,000 based on housing expenses and how comfortable their climates are, and found the top 20 places with good weather where homeowners earning a median income would spend no more than 30% of their earnings on a monthly housing payment.

If you're considering relocating, you might want to move to one of these 20 affordable cities with comfortable climates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DYma_0cxOTWtB00

20. Philadelphia

  • Clear days: 93
  • Days below 32 °: 88
  • Days above 90 °: 25
  • Housing affordability index: 26%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVhSt_0cxOTWtB00

19. San Antonio

  • Clear days: 105
  • Days below 32 °: 20
  • Days above 90 °: 116
  • Housing affordability index: 30%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fx25b_0cxOTWtB00

18. Springfield, Missouri

  • Clear days: 115
  • Days below 32 °: 100
  • Days above 90 °: 41
  • Housing affordability index: 28%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWB7n_0cxOTWtB00

17. Huntsville, Alabama

  • Clear days: 100
  • Days below 32 °: 62
  • Days above 90 °: 55
  • Housing affordability index: 24%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HvM2_0cxOTWtB00

16. Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Clear days: 119
  • Days below 32 °: 54
  • Days above 90 °: 75
  • Housing affordability index: 19%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JD2wj_0cxOTWtB00

15. Birmingham, Alabama

  • Clear days: 99
  • Days below 32 °: 50
  • Days above 90 °: 61
  • Housing affordability index: 13%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O4wm1_0cxOTWtB00

14. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Clear days: 99
  • Days below 32 °: 20
  • Days above 90 °: 89
  • Housing affordability index: 26%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zmMQ4_0cxOTWtB00

13. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Clear days: 118
  • Days below 32 °: 53
  • Days above 90 °: 68
  • Housing affordability index: 17%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jmd5m_0cxOTWtB00

12. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Clear days: 94
  • Days below 32 °: 15
  • Days above 90 °: 82
  • Housing affordability index: 25%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7TLR_0cxOTWtB00

11. Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • Clear days: 104
  • Days below 32 °: 68
  • Days above 90 °: 52
  • Housing affordability index: 28%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBCoZ_0cxOTWtB00

10. Tallahassee, Florida

  • Clear days: 102
  • Days below 32 °: 29
  • Days above 90 °: 91
  • Housing affordability index: 29%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05a2cY_0cxOTWtB00

9. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Clear days: 102
  • Days below 32 °: 73
  • Days above 90 °: 52
  • Housing affordability index: 30%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r67OD_0cxOTWtB00

8. Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Clear days: 114
  • Days below 32 °: 33
  • Days above 90 °: 93
  • Housing affordability index: 18%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=197iR4_0cxOTWtB00

7. Jackson, Mississippi

  • Clear days: 111
  • Days below 32 °: 45
  • Days above 90 °: 84
  • Housing affordability index: 10%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pumxd_0cxOTWtB00

6. Norfolk, Virginia

  • Clear days: 106
  • Days below 32 °: 49
  • Days above 90 °: 33
  • Housing affordability index: 28%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYHim_0cxOTWtB00

5. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Clear days: 109
  • Days below 32 °: 81
  • Days above 90 °: 34
  • Housing affordability index: 23%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0Ztq_0cxOTWtB00

4. Mobile, Alabama

  • Clear days: 102
  • Days below 32 °: 21
  • Days above 90 °: 76
  • Housing affordability index: 22%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46q26v_0cxOTWtB00

3. Columbus, Georgia

  • Clear days: 110
  • Days below 32 °: 37
  • Days above 90 °: 78
  • Housing affordability index: 16%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=105IiV_0cxOTWtB00

2. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Clear days: 111
  • Days below 32 °: 73
  • Days above 90 °: 44
  • Housing affordability index: 21%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJiGR_0cxOTWtB00

1. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Clear days: 109
  • Days below 32 °: 63
  • Days above 90 °: 46
  • Housing affordability index: 29%

More From GOBankingRates

Source: All data is pulled from PropertyShark and is accurate as of Sept. 21, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 20 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too

NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Costco
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of the Least Fit Cities in America

It’s tough to exercise when it’s cold out, and that’s the excuse I’m going to use for why Michigan has one of the most out-of-shape cities in the entire U.S. I always exercise inside in the winter, and that definitely makes it a lot less fun. It’s only December, and I already miss being able to get my exercise on outside in 80-degree weather.
MICHIGAN STATE
Money

These 10 'Hidden Gem' Markets Still Have Affordable Homes, According to Real Estate Experts

The white hot housing market may have sent home prices soaring in 2021, but there are still some places that remain undervalued — for now. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) looked over the roughly 400 housing markets in the United States and identified 10 as “hidden gems,” all of which are located in South and Southwest. These markets are attracting new residents because of strong wage and job growth, younger populations and good access to broadband service (a critical piece of infrastructure for remote workers).
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
83K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
Community Policy