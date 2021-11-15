ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Social Security: Agency announces schedule of payment dates for 2022

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LyCzj_0cxOTU7j00

The Social Security Administration has released the schedule of payment dates for 2022.

With a few exceptions, Social Security payments are sent out based on a person’s birthday.

In general, the payments are sent out this way:

· If your birthday falls on the 1st through the 10th of the month, you’ll be paid on the second Wednesday of the month;

· If you were born on the 11th through the 20th of the month, you’ll be paid on the third Wednesday of the month; and

· If you were born after the 20th of the month, you’ll be paid on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

The Social Security Administration has released this calendar to help those getting the payments keep up with the date they should be received a direct deposit from the government.

In January, Social Security checks, along with Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will include a 6.2% increase in benefits over 2021 payments, the largest cost of living increase in nearly 40 years.

SSI benefits are paid to people with limited income or resources or who are disabled, blind, or age 65 or older.

There are some exceptions to the birthday rule.

Payments are sent on the 3rd of each month if:

· You filed for benefits before May 1, 1997;

· Or if receiving Social Security and a SSI payment;

· Your Medicare premiums are paid for by the state where you live; or

· You live in a foreign country.

Those who receive SSI payments (and do not receive a Social Security check as well), receive those payments on the 1st of each month.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

When will Social Security send out the cost-of-living increase?

Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2022. And now, the Social Security Administration has released a schedule of when the increased payments will arrive. According to GoBankingRates.com, if your birthday is on the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits will...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Medicare Premiums#Social Security Agency#Ssi
theeastcountygazette.com

Despite High Inflation Rates, Social Security Benefit Gets Biggest Boost in 40 Years

The Social Security Administration (SSA) recently announced that Social Security checks will increase next year at the greatest rate in nearly 40 years. This increase, however, probably won’t be enough because of rising inflation. About 8 million Americans receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits will see a 5.9% hike at...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
theeastcountygazette.com

Social Security: Here’s How You Can Claim Bigger Stimulus Payments

The Social Security Administration is updating its website to make planning for retirement more straightforward for Americans. For example, people’s predicted social security benefit amount will now be displayed in statements found online. This is beneficial since users may now see what they need to save to meet their benefits....
PERSONAL FINANCE
bctv.org

IRS Announces Changes to Retirement Plans for 2022

Next year taxpayers can put an extra $1,000 into their 401(k) plans. The IRS recently announced that the 2022 contribution limit for 401(k) plans will increase to $20,500. The agency also announced cost‑of‑living adjustments that may affect pension plan and other retirement-related savings next year. Highlights of changes for 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Next Avenue

The New Social Security Statements: Reasons to Check Yours Out

How Social Security made it easier to see what you could get, depending on when you start claiming. For years, the Social Security Administration has done a pretty crummy job telling Americans how much they'll likely receive in Social Security benefits. But I'm glad to say that the agency just replaced its text-heavy, four-page Social Security Statement with a redesigned, more useful, more visual, two-page version.
PERSONAL FINANCE
gregoryricks.com

7 Changes to Social Security in 2022

From what beneficiaries receive monthly to what workers could owe in payroll tax, big changes are on the way for America’s top retirement program. A few days ago, the Social Security Administration released a laundry list of changes to the program that’ll take effect in 2022. Beneficiaries are set to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
moneytalksnews.com

8 Services You Didn’t Know Social Security Offers

What is the Social Security Administration good for? A typical first response would be “helping seniors weather the costs of retirement,” and that’s certainly true. But that’s not all it does. As with Social Security itself, many Americans don’t understand exactly how the agency running the program works — or...
PERSONAL FINANCE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
66K+
Followers
73K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy