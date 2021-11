The Pittsburgh Pirates have retained three of their minor league free agents. The official period opened up a few days ago. The Pittsburgh Pirates had a handful of interesting minor league free agents this offseason. The biggest one being Diego Castillo, who was acquired in the Clay Holmes deal this past summer. Castillo hit .280/.368/.463 with the Pirates. Castillo started in Double-A Altoona but was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis to start September. He avoided minor league free agency as the Pirates added him to their 40-man roster on Sunday.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO