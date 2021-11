Among the players to leave with an injury for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday was Rashan Gary, who suffered a gruesome-looking elbow injury. However, despite how bad it looked, a short while later, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero would report that there was no break or ligament damage to Gary’s elbow. Then on Monday, Adam Schefter reported that Gary wants to be back as soon as this coming Sunday and play through his hyperextended elbow with a brace.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO