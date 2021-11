So what happens when two new college graduates have entrepreneurial minds and some drinking game experience? Well, a new hot adult drinking game is born, of course. Step aside Beer Pong and old school Quarters, there's a new game in town, and it's about to take over as the party game of the year. Billed as the "card game you won't remember playing", Beer Pressure has become a instant hit.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO