Another flat session

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe week is off to a relatively flat start, in keeping with the mood last week in equity markets as investors weigh up a strong earnings season against inflation and interest rate risks. The market recovery has well and truly stalled in Europe while Asia is still struggling to...

marketpulse.com

US Close: Mixed session, Covid concerns return to EU, Fed to consider faster taper

US stocks traded mixed after the House passed President Biden’s $1.75 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ reconciliation bill and as European COVID concerns return. The spending bill received no votes from Republicans and one Democratic voted against it. The final scorecard was 220 to 213 and now the legislation goes to the Senate where it does not yet have the support from conservative democratic senators.
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil lower on EU COVID relapse, Gold lower on strong USD, Bitcoin buyers emerge after near 20% slide

Crude prices continue to get punished as rising COVID cases across Europe threaten the short-term outlook. Over the past two weeks, the energy market went from thinking a worsening oil market deficit and global energy crisis could trigger $100 oil prices, to fearing a pandemic relapse in Europe could trigger a blow to the short-term crude demand outlook.
marketpulse.com

Gold shines as inflation returns

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam discusses how gold is doing against the backdrop of high inflation and strong US data. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
marketpulse.com

EUR/GBP – Could we finally see a breakout?

The euro has been grinding lower against the pound for more than a year now, with much of 2021 spent within a shallow descending channel. But with the two central banks likely to see some divergence in monetary policy over the next 12-18 months, could we finally see the pair break out of this long-standing trend?
marketpulse.com

Japanese yen higher despite weak CPI

The Japanese yen has edged higher on Friday. USD/JPY is trading at 113.93, down 0.28% on the day. Japan’s CPI edged up by 0.1% y/y in October, identical to the September gain. Higher energy costs were behind the increase, which would have been higher if not for a sharp drop in mobile phone fees. These inflation figures are certainly much more subdued than what we’re seeing in the US and the UK, where inflation has become a hot issue and is affecting monetary policy. Still, rising fuel prices is a major concern for consumers and businesses, and the government’s new economic package is expected to provide some relief. Many businesses have been hit hard by cost pressures, due to the weak yen, supply chain disruptions and high commodity prices. This hasn’t translated into high inflation, as most firms are reluctant to pass on these costs to consumers.
marketpulse.com

Oil down on demand, gold consolidates

Brent crude’s brief dip below USD 80 was short-lived on Thursday and prices were continuing to recover on the final trading day of the week until Austria announced its lockdown. Brent crude quickly reversed course and trades almost 2% lower on the day as it takes another run at USD80.
thebalance.com

What Is Trading Flat?

We all worry about the financial markets going down and hold out hope they will go up, but there are times when the market remains pretty much the same. If you make a trade in a flat market, you do so without making a profit or taking a loss. When this happens, you’re trading flat.
investing.com

JSE flat Ahead of SARB Decision

Although staying within record highs on Wednesday due to upbeat earnings reports and solid US economic data, the local market closed flat. Trade was subdued as investors digested the local inflation rate which remained unchanged at 5%, retail sales figures (up to 5.1% m/m and 2.1% y/y) and waited for the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to release its repo rate. The rising price pressures have economists in two camps about today’s SARB meeting – some leaning towards an increase of 25 basis points, while others expect it to be left unchanged at 3.5%.
marketpulse.com

British pound dips ahead of retail sales

The British pound has edged lower in the Thursday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3469, down 0.16% on the day. We’re hearing the phrase ‘transient inflation’ less and less, as inflation continues to accelerate. The UK consumer price index hit 4.2% y/y in October, above the consensus of 3.9%. The data will add to the pressure on the BoE to raise interest rates at the December policy meeting. The bank held rates at the November meeting, which caused shock waves in the markets, as Governor Andrew Bailey had sent strong hints that the bank would raise rates in order to contain inflation. The BoE is projecting inflation to go as high as 5% in early 2022 before falling lower in 2023. After being burned by the BoE, investors will be mindful about projecting a December rate hike, but it’s clear to everyone that the bank will need to raise rates shortly – if not in December, then early in the New Year.
marketpulse.com

Lira spirals lower after CBRT cut

It’s been a slightly negative day in the markets, with Europe looking to close a little lower after largely grinding higher so far this week. It hasn’t been the most eventful couple of weeks for the markets, with investors continuing to fret about the prospect of higher inflation and earlier rate hikes after recently being buoyed by a strong third-quarter earnings season.
marketpulse.com

UK100 – Breakout or correction imminent?

The UK100 has been on a good run in recent weeks, in keeping with the broader trend in stock markets that have reacted very positively to a strong third-quarter earnings season. This followed an adjustment prior to the start of the season as investors started pricing in earlier and earlier...
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil’s choppy trade, Gold eases, Bitcoin stumbles

Crude prices remain very choppy as energy traders await a decision from the Biden administration over an SPR release. It seems the energy market is convinced that even if the US resorts to tapping the strategic petroleum reserve, the benefits would be minimal and yield little benefit to the US consumer.
marketpulse.com

Oil dips ahead of EIA, gold eyes Fed speak

Oil prices are slipping a little again but continue to hold above the early November lows which is increasingly becoming a key level of support. A move below here – roughly USD 78 in WTI, USD 80 in Brent – could see a much deeper correction on the cards. While...
marketpulse.com

CPI jumps but pound yawns

The British pound is drifting on Wednesday. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3432, up 0.04% on the day. Inflation in the UK surged in October and reached a 10-year high. Headline CPI climbed to 4.2% y/y, up sharply from 3.1% in September. This was above the consensus of 3.9%. For...
marketpulse.com

Oil dips lower, gold pushes higher

Oil prices are marginally higher on Tuesday after once again seeing strong support around early November lows. We’ve seen the rally lose momentum recently as growth slows in the final quarter of the year, OPEC revises down demand growth and the White House threatens to release reserves from the SPR.
Zacks.com

Flat-as-a-Pancake Markets Temper Exuberance

Markets closed Monday regular trading flat as a pancake, following a morning high that saw investors reacting to a stronger-than-expected Empire State survey, and looking forward to the singing of a $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Bill into law by President Biden, which is occurring as I write this. The Dow and Nasdaq were both -0.04% on the day, while the S&P 500 closed at +0.001%. Only the small-cap Russell 2000 had any depth to its performance today, finishing down -0.45% on the day.
