This article is part of our Ultimate Guide to the Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship. 1. Fran Kirby, Chelsea (5 assists) Fran Kirby was one half of Chelsea’s stand-out attacking duo last season, and her and Sam Kerr have continued to link up non-stop this year. Together they have combined for 17 goals in the Barclays FA Women's Super League, in just 23 games played together. But Kirby is not limited to just helping Kerr out when it comes to scoring. In Chelsea’s 3-1 over Brighton, Kirby assisted all three of Chelsea’s goals - for Kerr, Guro Reiten and Beth England.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO