With the latest news of Michael Thomas sustaining a new ankle injury and being out for the rest of the season, what does this mean for the Saints going forward?. The Saints are stuck between a rock and a hard place. The news of Michael Thomas' injury puts added pressure on an offense that just lost its starting quarterback this past Sunday. This wide receiver room was already weak; however, in the back of our minds was always Thomas. With a depleted quarterback room and wide receiver room, the pressure on the defense now triples. And it's not like the Saints have a bad record. They are 5-2 without him; however, the need for offensive weapons is so apparent, a blind man could see it. The Saints are now left with a couple of options on what to do for the rest of the season and going forward.

NFL ・ 16 DAYS AGO