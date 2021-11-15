Linday Lohan begins filming her Netflix holiday rom-com

Cheesy rom-com season is upon us — and honestly, the Hallmark ones just don't cut it for me. When I saw Netflix's Love Hard trailer, I was excited because I love Nina Dobrev but super skeptical about the catfish angle. The trailer also gives away way too much of the plot. I mean, it's almost three minutes long, which is arguably a short film. In the trailer, you learn that Emily (Dobrev) falls in love with this guy named Josh (Jimmy O. Yang), whom she meets on a dating app. He also lives across the country. When Emily decides to fly from Los Angeles to Lake Placid, New York, she discovers that Josh isn't actually the man in the profile. He's been using photos of a guy named Tag (Darren Barnet)!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO