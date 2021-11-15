ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linday Lohan begins filming her Netflix holiday rom-com

By Frank Lovece
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong Island-raised Lindsay Lohan has begun shooting her previously announced Netflix holiday rom-com. "Back at work and couldn't be happier! Action!" wrote the actor-entrepreneur, 35, on Twitter and Instagram late Sunday, posting a close-up of herself from a production still Netflix had sent out earlier showing her and co-star Chord Overstreet...

