After being shuttered for nearly 20 months, the Mosesian Center for the Arts will reopen its doors for events and exhibitions on Nov. 12. Originally closing for the COVID-19 pandemic, the arts center took advantage of the shutdown to redesign several spaces. Beginning with a feasibility study in the summer of 2020, work with architects and designers at Sasaki produced floor plans and designs for a major renovation of the entrance, lobby, and other public and administrative areas.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO