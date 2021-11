MASON CITY, Iowa - U.S. Highway 65, or Federal Avenue, is the main North-South thoroughfare through the River City, and sees quite a bit of traffic on a regular basis. But if you've driven on the stretch of road between 6th Street (Highway 122) and just south of 27th Street South lately, you may have noticed that the road is not exactly in the greatest of shape. From depressed pavement to frequent pothole patches, the current road has seen better days.

IOWA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO