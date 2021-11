XRP has established good support at $1.2 and it appears to have formed an ascending channel with the first target sitting at $1.4. If the ascending channel does not break, XRP looks primed for a rally towards the resistance at $1.4. At the time of this writing, XRP was just above the support level at $1.2 which may provide a tentative entry if the bulls come in force to take the cryptocurrency higher. The momentum and volume are low right now, but this can change in an instant considering XRP’s past performance.

