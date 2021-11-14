ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Tigers Move to 2-0 after 24-point Win Against Morgan State

mutigers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Women's Basketball (2-0) defeated Morgan State (0-3) in an aggressive battle, 73-49, at home Sunday afternoon. The Tigers move to 2-0 all-time against the Morgan State Bears. Junior forward Aijha Blackwell set the tone by scoring the first seven points of the game which went...

mutigers.com

Comments / 0

Related
mutigers.com

Women's Basketball Travels to Face Saint Louis

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Women's Basketball (2-0) will take on Saint Louis (1-1) on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. CT. The game will stream on ESPN+. The Tigers will look to move to 3-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The Tigers are coming off of a 73-49...
COLUMBIA, MO
news4sanantonio.com

No. 15 UTSA scores late to beat UAB 34-31, clinch division

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Oscar Cardenas with three seconds left, rallying No. 15 UTSA to a wild 34-31 victory over UAB on Saturday. The Roadrunners (11-0, 7-0) defeated the reigning three-time Conference USA West champion Blazers (7-4, 5-2) to clinch their first division title.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thecomeback.com

A final-seconds dropped snap to tipped pass to TD gave UTSA a win over UAB, boosting them to 11-0 on the year

The University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners remained undefeated with a 34-31 win over the UAB Blazers Saturday, but they almost didn’t get that win. Inside the final 10 seconds, UTSA trailed 31-27, and faced a third and one inside the two-yard-line. Then quarterback Frank Harris dropped the snap. And then, magic happened, with Harris’ jump pass tipped by a defender, but falling to tight end Andy Cardenas, who caught it for the touchdown. Here’s how Doug Anderson and LaDarrin McLane called it on ESPN+:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Sports
Columbia, MO
Basketball
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Salina Post

Tigers roll to 64-6 win at Northeastern State

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. - Fort Hays State rolled to a 64-6 win at Northeastern State on Saturday. The Tigers produced 619 yards of total offense and nearly posted a shutout, but the RiverHawks scored on the final play of the game as time expired. FHSU moved to 5-5 with the win, while NSU fell to 2-8. The Tigers struggled to get an offensive rhythm on their first two possessions of the game, but they found their stride after that building a 27-0 lead by halftime.Adrian Soto opened the scoring for the Tigers with a one-yard touchdown plunge in the first quarter, then the Tigers scored three times in the second quarter all on touchdown passes by Chance Fuller. He found Manny Ramsey for a 7-yard score, Hunter Budke for a 3-yard score, and Budke again for a 14-yard score.
FOOTBALL
castlecountryradio.com

Eagles Upset No. 24 Northeastern, Begin Season 2-0

The Utah State Eastern Eagles Men’s Basketball team started their season off this weekend with back to back games in Taylorsville, Utah. The first of those games played was against Jump Start Academy. In this game after a slow start the Eagles were able to jump out to a lead in the second half to secure the win 109-71.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
clemsonsportstalk.com

Tigers Win on the Road at Louisville 30-24 behind a tough Defense

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising! Subscribe to our site and YouTube Channel today!. LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Clemson defense came up big for the Tigers (6-3, 5-2 ACC) in a 30-24 win on the road at...
CLEMSON, SC
Hickory Daily Record

Cobras move to 2-0 following win over Walters State

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team finished the Senators Tip-Off Classic with an 89-73 victory over host Walters State on Saturday. The Cobras upped their record to 2-0 on the season, while the Senators dropped to 2-1. Shawn Nelson scored a team-high 20 points for Caldwell off the bench, while Caleb Mauldin had 15 and Toyaz Solomon scored 14. Amarie Elijah-Kirby chipped in eight points for the Cobras, who also received seven from Deonte Randolph, six apiece from Isaiah Pruett and Charles Bryson, five from Kalib Baker, three each from Justin Hodges and R.J. Black and two from Josh Dupree.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis University#Morgan State Blackwell#Tigers#The Morgan State Bears#Morgan State
Michigan Daily

Michigan caps weekend against Michigan State with 3-2 win

After finding a rebound behind the net, senior forward Garrett Van Wyhe flipped a long pass to sophomore defenseman Owen Power across the ice. With traffic in front of Michigan State goaltender Drew DeRidder, Power released a wrist shot across his body. A clang sounded through Munn Arena as graduate...
MICHIGAN STATE
UV Cavalier Daily

No. 1 women’s soccer beats No. 24 Clemson in ACC semifinals, falls short against No. 2 Florida State in the ACC Championship

Top-ranked Virginia played in the ACC Tournament this past weekend. After a bye in the first round, the Cavaliers (16-2-2, 8-0-2 ACC) played fifth-seeded Clemson Friday night. Though Virginia only scored one goal, that was enough to defeat the Tigers (12-6-1, 6-3-1 ACC) thanks to the defensive performance by fifth-year goalkeeper Laurel Ivory and the Cavaliers’ solid back line.
SOCCER
WZZM 13

Ferris State goes 2-0 against Davenport

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Top-ranked Ferris State and Davenport may be relatively close in location, but when it comes to talent this season, they couldn't be farther a part. That was more than evident the first time they played this year, as well as in the rematch Saturday. Following up on...
CALEDONIA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
alabamanews.net

Alabama State drop to 0-2 with loss at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Despite shooting 50 percent from the floor Wednesday night, Alabama State couldn’t withstand a pair of runs by Vanderbilt falling to the Commodores 91-72 on Wednesday night. Alabama State (0-2), playing their second road game in as many days, outshot the Commodores from the floor despite taking...
ALABAMA STATE
Iowa State Daily

Iowa State downs Oregon State 60-50, moves to 2-0 on young season

Iowa State welcomed the Oregon State Beavers to town after picking up a season-opening victory against Kennesaw State. T.J. Otzelberger, with his 1-0 record as head coach of the Cyclones, came in looking for a signature win against a Power Five opponent early in the season. The Cyclones got out...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Creighton downs Kennesaw State for 2-0 start

(Omaha) Creighton notched a low-scoring home victory on Thursday night. The Bluejays downed Kennesaw Sate 51-44. Ryan Hawkins, of Atlantic, had a key basket in the final minute to push the lead to five points. He finished with six points, 10 rebounds, and two assists. Alex O’Connell led the team in scoring with 13 points.
OMAHA, NE
State News

FINAL: Michigan State grinds out 2-0 win over Ferris State

Michigan State snapped its three-game losing streak by grinding out a 2-0 win against Ferris State, with the lone goals coming from fifth-year forward Mitchell Lewandowski and sophomore defenseman Aiden Gallacher (on the empty net). MSU's defenders guarded the blue line valiantly, limiting quality scoring chances and mucking up the...
MICHIGAN STATE
georgiastatesignal.com

Georgia State Panthers move to 2-0 with dominant win over Northeastern

The Georgia State Panthers men’s basketball team capped off a 2-0 homestand with an 84-63 win against the Northeastern Huskies on Friday afternoon. The Huskies started the game hot from deep, scoring 30 points on threes alone. Then, the Panthers came out in the second half playing tenacious defense, forcing the Huskies to only make three of their next 15 from behind the arc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy