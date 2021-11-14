Tigers Move to 2-0 after 24-point Win Against Morgan State

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. - Fort Hays State rolled to a 64-6 win at Northeastern State on Saturday. The Tigers produced 619 yards of total offense and nearly posted a shutout, but the RiverHawks scored on the final play of the game as time expired. FHSU moved to 5-5 with the win, while NSU fell to 2-8. The Tigers struggled to get an offensive rhythm on their first two possessions of the game, but they found their stride after that building a 27-0 lead by halftime.Adrian Soto opened the scoring for the Tigers with a one-yard touchdown plunge in the first quarter, then the Tigers scored three times in the second quarter all on touchdown passes by Chance Fuller. He found Manny Ramsey for a 7-yard score, Hunter Budke for a 3-yard score, and Budke again for a 14-yard score.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO