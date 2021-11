Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta has arrived to steal the thunder from the likes of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042, and so far, it seems to be doing just that. But that's not to say the surprise launch has been without issues. On top of a battle pass that has frustrated a sizable portion of the fanbase, Halo Infinite has another issue: its ping button just doesn't fit on a standard Xbox controller. Ironically, the series famous for revolutionizing first-person shooters on a game controller now struggles to adequately make room for an innovation that the genre introduced in the years since that revolution. In all, Halo Infinite is a great game, but it kind of feels like I'll need a fancier controller to play it right.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO