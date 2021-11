ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tens of millions more Americans could soon be eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster dose. The FDA is expected to authorize the additional dose for all adults in the coming days. Moderna requested similar approval Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 17. Right now, anyone who received Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine is eligible for a second shot. Both the Pfizer and Moderna booster doses are currently recommended for a more limited group of adults: those who are 65 and older, those who have underlying health conditions, and those who work or live in a high-risk setting. Last week, Pfizer asked the...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO