Colorful kids clothing line celebrates cultural heritage

Specialty fashion retailer Pacsun has announced the launch of its first-ever Pacsun Kids store, which will officially open its doors on November 4th at Mall of America. The 1,435-sq.-ft store aims to promote Pacsun's newest fashion category, Pacsun Kids, which delivers a wide range of gender-free clothing catering to consumers between 4 and 14. To celebrate the opening, Pacsun hosted a variety of playful digital initiatives featuring special guest influencer and local mommy blogger Jena Holiday. In addition, a special Holiday Instagram filter was developed, which customers could access via in-store QR codes.
