Apparel

Colorful kids clothing line celebrates cultural heritage

ABC 4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLibre Kids Co. has you covered for the cutest kids’ clothes. Owner, Kaisa Cardall, sits down with us today to talk about why she started this company and all the items they have...

www.abc4.com

TrendHunter.com

Streetwear-Branded Kids Clothes

Italian luxury fashion label Off-White has announced the launch of its first Fall/Winter collection for its new Off-White Kids line. The expansive capsule includes apparel and footwear items for girls and boys between the ages of four and 12. According to the company, the new kidswear collection draws inspiration from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WCIA

Culture Connection: Celebrating Diwali

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — The holiday season is fast approaching, but for some, it’s already in full swing. More than a billion people are celebrating Diwali this week. It is a major holiday celebrated across several religion such as Buddhism, Sikhism, Jainism, and Hinduism. Diwali is important to people all over the world, including many […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Celebrating Native American heritage month

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Wabashiki Drumming team performed in Sullivan square. Saturday was also National Bison Day. Drummers gathered in a circle performing different songs and chants in honor of Native Americans. The drummers performed in front of two permanent bison...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
TrendHunter.com

Genderless Kids Clothing Stores

Specialty fashion retailer Pacsun has announced the launch of its first-ever Pacsun Kids store, which will officially open its doors on November 4th at Mall of America. The 1,435-sq.-ft store aims to promote Pacsun's newest fashion category, Pacsun Kids, which delivers a wide range of gender-free clothing catering to consumers between 4 and 14. To celebrate the opening, Pacsun hosted a variety of playful digital initiatives featuring special guest influencer and local mommy blogger Jena Holiday. In addition, a special Holiday Instagram filter was developed, which customers could access via in-store QR codes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaiʻi's colors and culture in 3D on the wall

"A Kind of Homecoming" is the theme for a collection by Susan Maddux on view now in Chinatown. Maddux applies acrylic paint and dyes in color washes on canvas, then folds the material to create different forms. She works primarily in tones from nature — pinks, greens, and iron oxide...
VISUAL ART
Click10.com

Miami Children’s Museum celebrates indigenous heritage

MIAMI – Miami Children’s Museum is celebrating indigenous heritage this weekend. Visitors on Nov. 13-14 can enjoy demonstrations by Miccosukee artists featuring basket weaving, patchwork and beadwork. You can also learn about the Miami Circle and create shell necklaces inspired by the Tequesta. For tickets or more information, click here.
MIAMI, FL
East Hampton Star

Kids Culture 11.11.21

Children on the autism spectrum or who have sensory processing disorders will get a special welcome at the Children's Museum of the East End in Bridgehampton on Saturday morning. From 8:30 to 11:30, the lights and noises of the museum will be toned down, crowds will be limited, and there will be quiet rooms available. The museum will also offer "an intentionally designed guided activity that celebrates both independence and inclusion."
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
WOOD

Celebrate the cultures that make up West Michigan at the Grand Rapids Public Museum Ethnic Heritage Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Ethnic Heritage Festival returns to the GRPM on Saturday, November 13 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. This event is a high-energy, engaging experience available for the community to learn about the various cultures from around the world that call West Michigan home. Ethnic Heritage Festival features music, art, food, visual presentations and captivating performances and more from local cultural organizations that will share their background, traditions and connection to West Michigan through colorful performance and engaging activities.
MICHIGAN STATE
Renna Media

Grover Cleveland’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Sun-filled blue skies and moderate fall temperatures created the perfect atmosphere for Grover Cleveland’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrationon Saturday, October 16th. Over the last month, beginning on September 15th, Grover students and staff engaged in various activities to celebrate and acknowledge the contributions that people of Latinx have made to our society. This year 2021 national celebration took place from September 15th through October 15th. The origins of Hispanic Heritage Month dates back to 1968 when it was celebrated for only a week. In 1988 it became a month-long celebration. September 15th is an important day as several Latin American countries celebrate their independence on that day.
RAHWAY, NJ
nrcolumbus.com

Science museum will host Waccamaw Siouan Heritage celebration

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville will celebrate American Indian Heritage Month with the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe on Saturday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Highlights of the day’s festivities include traditional dancing demonstrations and booths on indigenous knowledge and skills. Learn about the cultural significance of Waccamaw Siouan singing, dancing, drumming, and regalia. Plus, there will be hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities. This free in-person event will be held outdoors and includes something for all ages to enjoy.
WHITEVILLE, NC
tripsavvy.com

TripSavvy Is Celebrating Arts and Culture in November

This month, TripSavvy is celebrating the triumphant return of the arts and cultural institutions we've been without for so long. Whether you're a fan of visual art, fashion, music, theatre, or just enjoy spending afternoons perusing street art in your neighborhood, we've commissioned a package of features that will transfix you, delight you, and make you more excited than ever to go out into the world and experience beautiful things.
BEAUTY & FASHION
msureporter.com

International Festival celebrates culture and community

This year’s Mankato Area International Festival brought in hundreds as they celebrated international cultures at Minnesota State University, Mankato on Sunday. Food, fashion and performances were highlighted during the festival along with a photo contest, trivia and culture booths set up all around Centennial Student Union. With MNSU having a...
MANKATO, MN
communityjournal.net

Heavy Starch Clothing: The New Kid on the Block for The Holidays

Right on time for the holiday season comes a brand new addition to the fashion industry!. Heavy Starch Apparel is a Black owned online boutique started by a young, hungry young man with a dream of bringing endless high end fashion to Milwaukee. With a wide array of uni-sex clothing styles such as hoodies, joggers, and customized t-shirts, this fresh face on the block is sure to be a winner this upcoming Winter with everyone hoping to stay as warm as possible.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC 4

Amp up your wardrobe with stackable jewelry for every occasion

Small business owner Sammy Dehaan joined us on the show today to share about her top-of-the-line jewelry company. Sammy started Banks about three years ago. She used to offer silver and gold jewelry but has since found her niche and offers her customers 12-24 k gold plated pieces that are hypoallergenic, waterproof, and will not tarnish or turn your skin green. She is known for her unbeatable price point. Everything on her site averages around $30!
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

QSR-Branded Clothing Lines

Dunkin', the popular restaurant chain that focuses on donut and coffee products, has unveiled its newest line of QSR-branded apparel. This new line of limited-edition apparel is inspired by TikTok trends and the famous Dunkin' branding. The advertising campaign uses the hashtag "#TellMeWithoutTellingMe," which is taken from a popular TikTok trend that uses the same phrase.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Movie-Inspired Clothing Lines

William Murray Golf's latest collection is an eye-catching lineup of movie-inspired clothing. Inspired by the iconic movie The Royal Tenenbaums, the new collection is titled 'The Royal Holidays,' and it weaves festivity into shirts, blazers, and sports jackets. With eye-catching patterns and fashionable designs placed on leisurewear, The Royal Holidays collection transforms traditional men's holiday styles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
News On 6

Gathering Place Hosts Culture Events For Native American Heritage Month

Tulsans now have better insight on Native American history, culture and traditions. It's all part of Gathering Place honoring Native American Heritage Month with an event focused on Native culture. “These are crafts that have been passed down for generations, and to learn that history and really firsthand experience that...
SOCIETY
Gadsden Times

GCHS to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday

Gadsden City High School will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday with its Hispanic Heritage Festival. The free event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by the GCHS football field and is open to the public. “With our Hispanic population growing every year here at GCHS, we...
GADSDEN, AL

