Colorful kids clothing line celebrates cultural heritage

Sun-filled blue skies and moderate fall temperatures created the perfect atmosphere for Grover Cleveland’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrationon Saturday, October 16th. Over the last month, beginning on September 15th, Grover students and staff engaged in various activities to celebrate and acknowledge the contributions that people of Latinx have made to our society. This year 2021 national celebration took place from September 15th through October 15th. The origins of Hispanic Heritage Month dates back to 1968 when it was celebrated for only a week. In 1988 it became a month-long celebration. September 15th is an important day as several Latin American countries celebrate their independence on that day.

