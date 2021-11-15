ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four reasons why Eagles fans should be excited about the next eight weeks

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebuild. Retool. Reset. The vocabulary surrounding Philadelphia football has focused on the need for patience so far in 2021. Writers have written off the Eagles. Pundits have punted positivity into next season. But with seven rounds left to fight, the team is still standing and haven’t thrown in the towel yet....

Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
OCRegister

Dolphins quarterback claimed off waivers by Eagles

The Reid Sinnett era in Miami is over. The Dolphins’ plan to re-sign the third-string quarterback back onto the team’s practice squad if he cleared waivers was squashed Monday when the Philadelphia Eagles claimed him. The Dolphins waived Sinnett on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Atlanta Falcons...
Wake Up Wyoming

Teddy Bridgewater Bails Out During Broncos Embarrassing Loss

The Denver Broncos looked great yesterday. In their color rush uniforms sporting the old D logo on the helmet decked out in orange, they looked sharp - at least with what they were wearing. Outside of that, there was nothing pretty about yesterday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular,...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Fantasy Football Players to Stash for the Playoffs

Week 11 of the NFL season is upon us, this also brings us to a crucial point in many of our fantasy football leagues. Along with the question what players should I stash for the fantasy football playoffs? Luckily for you I have looked into some top candidates for each position. I will go through and explain my reasoning behind why these players should be stashed. Using a strength of schedule metric and the benchmark of 50% roster-ship in ESPN leagues, I have compiled this list. Without further ado let’s get right into it!
Yardbarker

Five matchups Eagles fans should watch in clash vs Chargers

The Philadelphia Eagles are back on the road this week taking on the Los Angeles Chargers. Many had the Chargers penned as Super Bowl canddiates this year, but their season so far has been underwhelming. Can Sirianni and the Birds take advantage? If they’re to do so, here are five matchups they’ll need to win.
ESPN

Three reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles could make the playoffs

DENVER -- The winds can shift on you pretty quickly in the NFL. Exiting Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday night, a group of Broncos fans were lamenting the 30-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that dropped Denver to 5-5, pushing the red-hot 3-0 start to the season way back into the memory bank.
FanSided

3 reasons for Saints fans to be optimistic for Week 11 vs Eagles

The New Orleans Saints may have lost 21-23 this past Sunday to the Titans, but there is plenty of reason to believe they are trending in the right direction. Coming off of two disheartening losses in the past two weeks by a combined four points, they have been in each game until the very end.
CBS Philly

Eagles Sign Dallas Goedert To 4-Year, $59 Million Contract Extension

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension with tight end Dallas Goedert on Friday, the team announced. NFL Network first reported the news.  Roster Move: Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2025. pic.twitter.com/puAjtQYpft — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 19, 2021 Goedert was set to become a free agent after this season, but now he’ll be in Philadelphia through 2025. ESPN reports the contract is worth $59 million, including $35.7 million that’s guaranteed.  Compensation update: Eagles gave Dallas Goedert a four-year, $59 million extension that includes $35.7 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2021 According to NFL Network, the deal ranks top three amongst tight ends on an average per-year basis. Goedert, a second-round pick out of South Dakota State in 2018, has 29 catches for 429 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season.  The Eagles (4-6) will play the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m.
