Win Tickets ($70): GWAR @ Crystal Ballroom | Heavy Metal, w/ Napalm Death, Eyehategod

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlood. Spectacle. Lifestyle. Mythology. Costumes And more blood. When you think of beloved shock-metal outfit GWAR, those words are likely the first that come to mind. And with good reason. Since forming in Richmond, Virginia in 1984, GWAR have not only managed to endure through various lineup changes, but have become...

brooklynvegan.com

Behold the Napalm Death ‘Scum Demon’ action figure

Grindcore pioneers Napalm Death released their debut album, Scum, in 1987 on Earache Records, and that album is paid tribute with a new ReAction figure that's available for pre-order now. The Scum Demon ReAction figure, in a lime green colorway to go with the album's first pressing, is 3.75" tall, with articulation at the head and legs, and ball joint articulation at the wings. It's packaged on a cardback that mirrors the album cover, and you can pre-order yours HERE.
Rolling Stone

100 Gecs Bust Out the Ska Licks and Arena Rock Hooks on New Song ‘Mememe’

100 Gecs bust out the wizard robes in the new video for “Mememe,” the first offering the from the duo’s highly-anticipated next album, 10000 Gecs. “Mememe” finds 100 Gecs delivering ska-style verses and sky-high arena rock hooks, though the entire song is characteristically peppered with genre-exploding flourishes. The “Mememe” visual is equally over-the-top, shot largely on a fish eye lens — often from the perspective of inside someone’s mouth — as 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady and Laura Les dance and jump around a sunny field in luxurious wizard robes.  “Mememe” is one of a handful of new songs 100 Gecs have been previewing for audiences on their ongoing North American tour. The run continues tonight, Nov. 19, in California, and will wrap Dec. 12 in Boston.  10000 Gecs — which doesn’t have a release date yet — will mark 100 Gecs’ second LP, following their 2019 breakout, 1000 Gecs. Last year, the duo issued a remix album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which featured an array of guest, like Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Fall Out Boy, Dorian Electra and more.
theprp.com

Dark Sky Burial (Napalm Death) To Release Fourth Album In December, Debut “Mind Rat” Video

Dark Sky Burial, the project spearheaded by Napalm Death bassist/vocalist Shane Embury, will be releasing its fourth studio album on December 10th. That album has been titled “Omnis Cum In Tenebris Praesertim Vita Laboret” and a first single, “Mind Rat“, has newly been launched from it. An official music video done by Chariot Of Black Moth for that can be seen below with Embury having the following to say about it:
ohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to WAND at Teragram Ballroom on 12/9!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see WAND at Teragram Ballroom on Thursday, December 9th!. For a chance to win, submit your full name and contact information in the form below. Winner will be selected at random on December 7, 2021. Good luck!. This ticket giveaway...
ohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to HALF WAIF & LIGHTNING BUG at Bowery Ballroom on 11/15!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see HALF WAIF with LIGHTNING BUG at Bowery Ballroom on Monday, November 15th!. For show information and tickets, click here. For a chance to win, submit your full name and contact information in the form below. Winner will be selected at random on November 15, 2021. Good luck!
ohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to KEVIN DEVINE & THE GODDAMN BAND at Bowery Ballroom on 11/26!

We have a pair of tickets to give away to see KEVIN DEVIN AND THE GODDAMN BAND with COVEY and CARLY COSGROVE at Bowery Ballroom on Friday, November 26th!. For show information and tickets, click here. TO ENTER:. For a chance to win, submit your full name and contact information...
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NAPALM DEATH Releases Music Video For 'Contagion'

British grindcore pioneers NAPALM DEATH have released a music video for the song "Contagion". The clip, which was directed by Marc Nickel and Ljuba Generalova, can be seen below. NAPALM DEATH frontman Mark "Barney" Greenway stated: "Although we can only hope to provide a snapshot in four minutes, what we...
CBS San Francisco

Legendary Bay Area Band Metallica Announces December ‘San Francisco Takeover’ Events

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Iconic Bay Area band Metallica on Wednesday announced a series of “San Francisco Takeover” events next month that will coincide with two Chase Center concerts marking the group’s 40th Anniversary. The band sent out an email to people signed up for its Fifth Member fan club Wednesday morning announcing the list of associated events, which will include whiskey tastings, concerts, a film festival featuring Metallica-focused films at the AMC Kabuki and several events involving band photographer Ross Halfin and the release of a new photo book focused on the band’s self-titled 1991 “Black Album.” That effort...
Rolling Stone

Horsegirl’s ‘Billy’ Is a Compelling Character Study and Reverent Tribute to Long-Gone Music Scenes

The titular character in “Billy,” the new track from budding Chicago indie rock trio Horsegirl, cuts a familiar figure. He wanders and ponders through life, an existence that bassist-vocalist Nora Cheng renders in shades of mundane saturated with just the right amount of strange.  “Billy says he’s got a stiff rate in the nick of time,” Cheng sings over an instrumental churn that’s both beatific and bombed out (indie rock vet John Agnello produced the track). “He washes off his robes in preparation to be crucified/Billy recounts all the time he spent on counting change/Changes that he never made will make...
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph Reportedly Owned Over 100 Memphis Properties & Bought Foreclosures For His Children's Birthdays

The the days since legendary Memphis rapperYoung Dolph was tragically shot and killed in his hometown, tributes from every corner of the internet have poured in. Speaking to the legacy he leaves behind as a musician, as well as the legacy he leaves behind as a man and a father, seemingly every new social media tribute dedicated to Young Dolph has revealed something new about the Gelato rapper.
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
The Independent

Brass Against frontwoman Sophia Urista apologises for urinating on fan’s face during live show

Brass Against frontwoman Sophia Urista has issued an apology for urinating on a fan during a live performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida.The band, known for covering songs by bands such as Soundgarden and Black Sabbath, were performing a rendition of “Wake Up” by Rage Against the Machine when the incident occurred.After inviting a fan on stage, 36-year-old Urista instructed him to lie down. She then proceeded to pull down her trousers and appeared to urinate on his face, while still performing the song.“Hey everyone. I want to speak to my performance at Rockville...
Outsider.com

Brass Against Singer Breaks Silence on Public Backlash

Sophia Urista, the singer who urinated on a fan’s face while on stage at a concert last week, admits she went “too far” and apologized. Police say they don’t plan on charging the Brass Against singer for the stunt, but public backlash to the incident was swift. Urista said she...
