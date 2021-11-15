Jessica Williams Talks ‘LOVE LIFE’ Season 2

As HBO Max sought to establish itself as a new streaming service worth a subscription in 2020, its first scripted series landed without much fanfare. Love Life, the first season of which was produced by and starred Anna Kendrick, didn’t have a splashy press push and was released to middling reviews. Written and created by Sam Boyd, the show had a straight forward conceit: closely following the love life of a main character as their relationships evolve through the natural phases of growing up. The show is lightly narrated by a wise, charming storybook voice that gives insight into the statistics of dating and the complexities of human behavior, and each episode is framed like a chapter, with a specific supporting character as the focus. It felt like the logical evolution of the twee mumblecore romcoms that came out of the early 2010s — a show tailored to speak to millennials who at this point are no longer young, but not yet old either. But as its second season has now come to a close, it’s proving to be something else entirely. Love Life is Sex and the City for millennials.
