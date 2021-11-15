ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Jessica Williams Talks ‘LOVE LIFE’ Season 2

By Ellen J. Wanjiru
blackfilm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackfilm.com correspondent Ellen Wanjiru chats with Jessica Williams (The Daily Show, 2 Dope Queens) about her noteworthy and relatable character “Mia Hines” in season 2 of HBO Max’s romantic comedy anthology series LOVE LIFE. Love Life focuses on Marcus Watkins (Emmy nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper). After...

www.blackfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Love Life season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at HBO Max?

Following the final episodes of season 2 dropping today, can you expect a Love Life season 3 renewal to happen at HBO Max? Is that something worth crossing your fingers for?. As always within articles like these, we begin with the facts: For the time being, there is no confirmation that the show will be coming back for more. However, we still remain rather hopeful that it will. While romantic comedies are as long-lasting a genre as you’re going to find, there aren’t all that many shows that dive into these stories quite like Love Life. It also has a rather unique way in which it approaches the anthology format. The first season focused primarily on Anna Kendrick, whereas season shifted over to The Good Place alum William Jackson Harper. If there is a season 3, we imagine that we’ll see the same thing happen all over again. This does allow the format to stay fresh, and with the right actors on board, it can also find a new audience one season after the next.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Love Life Season-Finale Recap: Final Draft

“Epilogue” suggests finality — a neat bow to be wrapped on Love Life’s gift of a season. But this episode instead promises a thrilling new beginning that sets Marcus and Mia on the course for happiness for the rest of their lives. Not that it’s all smooth sailing, but this final chapter provides reassurance that they won’t go down like his first marriage. He’s learned from his mistakes and knows for certain now that love takes work and constant commitment. And just because it takes work, that doesn’t mean it has to be draining — there’s joy and wonder to be found in the plain and ordinary.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Love Life Recap: Reconnection

Welcome to the Mia episode! It has been a long time coming, but we’re finally here. Jessica Williams has been a bright spot in what’s already shaping up to be a stellar season, so it’s wonderful to see her shine on her own. Mia exerts this gravitational pull that Marcus has caught himself in (not that he wouldn’t want to be in her orbit), in part because she appears to be carefree and secure in herself, but also because she’s somewhat elusive. We’ve been given some crumbs — mostly that she’s had a fair number of boyfriends, who have never stayed long enough to make a lasting impression — but for the most part, we don’t know much about who she is outside of her interactions with Marcus.
TV SERIES
Mic

‘Love Life’ is reinventing the romcom for a new generation

As HBO Max sought to establish itself as a new streaming service worth a subscription in 2020, its first scripted series landed without much fanfare. Love Life, the first season of which was produced by and starred Anna Kendrick, didn’t have a splashy press push and was released to middling reviews. Written and created by Sam Boyd, the show had a straight forward conceit: closely following the love life of a main character as their relationships evolve through the natural phases of growing up. The show is lightly narrated by a wise, charming storybook voice that gives insight into the statistics of dating and the complexities of human behavior, and each episode is framed like a chapter, with a specific supporting character as the focus. It felt like the logical evolution of the twee mumblecore romcoms that came out of the early 2010s — a show tailored to speak to millennials who at this point are no longer young, but not yet old either. But as its second season has now come to a close, it’s proving to be something else entirely. Love Life is Sex and the City for millennials.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Peter Vack
Person
Renee Williams
Person
Blair Underwood
Person
Janet Hubert
Person
Marcus Jordan
Person
Phoebe Robinson
Person
Leslie Bibb
Person
Zoë Chao
Person
Kimberly Elise
Person
Keith David
Person
Arian Moayed
Person
William Jackson Harper
thefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Jessica Williams in Melitta Baumeister on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Yesterday(November 9th) Jessica Williams stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her HBO Max series ''Love Life'' and she along with her stylist Sarah Slutsky posted her look on instagram. For her appearance, she wore a MELITTA BAUMEISTER SPRING 2022 lavender ensemble which featured a ruffle hem tunic top and...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Love Life Recap: Letting the Mask Down

Did anyone else’s heart drop when they realized this was going to be a pandemic episode? Every piece of media that has attempted to depict the year 2020 has done it in such a surface-level manner that it fails to articulate anything worthwhile. But that’s the problem with trying to be the first. What can you say without the hindsight needed to fully comprehend how the pandemic era has affected the world? How can you define this moment in time when it isn’t even over yet?
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Love Life's William Jackson Harper on playing a romantic lead for the first time: "This shouldn’t be such a frightening thing"

As the Black male star of a romantic comedy, Harper knows how unusual his Love Life role is. But playing a romantic lead — someone so unlike how he saw himself — was revelatory for Harper. “I learned how vulnerable I feel when it comes to expressing that kind of emotion," he says. "I feel like a little kid, you know? Like it’s mushy, and I have to push past that. I’m a 41-year-old man! This shouldn’t be such a frightening thing.” Casually, he adds, “I should probably talk with a therapist.” Harper says the role definitely brought him emotional clarity. “Marcus was always hiding, and more than anything, he just needed to be able to say, ‘I don’t care how this goes. I just need you to know that I love you. And that’s just what it is,'" he says. "There’s a real value to just saying you don’t have to say anything back to me. There’s something in just saying it and having it be in the air that’s really purifying.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Life#Blackfilm Com#Lionsgate Television#Feigco Entertainment#American#The Daily Show#Hbo
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Gives Birth To 1st Child? Fans Think So

Jacob and Isabel Roloff are nearing their first baby’s due date, and fans wonder if the baby is already here! In July, the pair announced her pregnancy on Instagram, and Little People, Big World fans are very happy for them. Their first baby is a boy. Isabel has hinted that they have chosen a special name for him.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Fans can't believe what Kristen Stewart just said about Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is about to return to the big screen in a huge new role, as she stars as Princess Diana in upcoming film Spencer (out 5 November). And while Kristen has spoken extensively about Diana in the run up to playing her, the actress' latest comments about the princess have fans pretty baffled, and it's hilarious.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

Watch: Kristen Stewart Just Keeps Giving Us Chills as Princess Diana. This angel has found her forever partner in crime: Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are engaged!. The Charlie's Angels alum and the screenwriter put a ring on it after dating for nearly two years, the actress confirmed to Howard Stern on No. 2. Stewart, who will soon appear as Princess Diana on the big screen, seems ready to have a royal wedding of her own.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy