The Secret To Increased ROI, Multimillion-Dollar Revenue, And A Boosted Net Worth: Podcasting

Our theme of Fintech Stocks - which includes digital payments and lending players, card networks, and insurance technology players - remains down by about 1% year-to-date on an equally weighted basis, compared to the broader S&P 500 which has gained around 25% over the same period. There are likely a couple of factors driving the recent underperformance. Firstly, these stocks saw a big rally through 2020, rising by about 80% over the year, and it’s likely that investors are booking some profits this year and rotating to value and cyclical stocks to play the Covid-19 re-opening. Moreover, some of the companies in our theme are also being weighed down by the possibility that e-commerce sales growth through the holidays could be muted on account of supply chain issues and shortages, and higher in-store sales with customers increasingly venturing out.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO