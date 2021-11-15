ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The Secret To Increased ROI, Multimillion-Dollar Revenue, And A Boosted Net Worth: Podcasting

By Jeff Rose
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all want to make more money. Whether you’re a startup looking to expand or a seven-figure business itching for more growth, you’ve probably tried every trick in the book to put more cash in your pocket. But what if there was a way to increase your net worth...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Applied UV Reveals 88.5% Revenue Increase, 29.6% Gross Profit Increase and 49% Net Loss Improvement in Latest Quarterly Report

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The company also provided key operational metrics on pro forma combined results of operations for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X, which assumes the acquisitions of Akida, KES/JJS, and Scientific Air Management occurred on January 1, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketRealist

Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison Has a Multi-Million-Dollar Net Worth

A proven leader with over 35 years of experience in the retail industry, Marvin Ellison currently leads Lowe's Companies Inc. as its CEO. He also serves as the executive chairman and president. As one of the very few Black CEOs of a Fortune 500 company, Ellison has also garnered recognition from a number of business and leadership organizations.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roi#Podcasting#Podcasters#Net Worth
marketingdive.com

S4 Capital makes another acquisition as net revenue increases 42%

S4 Capital on Nov. 10 reported net revenue increased 42% in the third quarter, with revenue up 106% to $239.6 million, per its latest earnings report. The company secured Facebook and HP as what it calls "whopper" clients that generate $20 million revenue per year. In addition, S4 announced on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Houston Chronicle

Another San Antonio tech company acquired in multimillion-dollar deal

Another local tech firm has been scooped up in a multimillion-dollar deal. San Antonio-based Earth Class Mail, founded in 2004, has been purchased by LegalZoom.com. According to the San Antonio Business Journal, the deal was inked for $63 million. Earth Class Mail, Inc., is billed as "virtual mailbox solution for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TechCrunch

Republic acquires crowdfunding media agency Arora Project in ‘multimillion-dollar deal’

Republic, which is now five years old, is perhaps best known for facilitating crowdfunding campaigns for startups and small businesses under Reg CF, a rule that allows non-accredited investors to participate in private funding rounds. The startup’s reputation grew when the SEC recently raised the cap for how much money can be raised through a Reg CF, from $1.07 million to $5 million per year, ushering in a new wave of startups that can raise meaningful money from their communities.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
valdostatoday.com

October net tax revenues increase

The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in October approached $2.48 billion, for an increase of $460.7 million, or 22.9 percent, compared to October 2020, when net tax collections totaled roughly $2.02 billion. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled nearly $9.58 billion, for an increase of $1.36 billion, or 16.6 percent, over FY 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Aviation Week

Embraer Posts Revenue Increase, Net Loss In Q3

Embraer posted a $33.9 million net loss in the third quarter of 2021 on $958.1 million in revenue. Results compare to a loss of $148.3 million and revenue of $758.7 billion during the same period in 2020. The company posted losses for the first three months of 2021 of $86.2 million and revenue of $2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

The Future Of NFTs: Digital Entertainment At Its Finest

Jordan Lintz is the owner and Co-Founder of HighKey Enterprises LLC. Two years ago, before the world was swept up in the pandemic, not a lot of people had heard about non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Traded through blockchain technology, just like cryptocurrencies, these digital assets slowly saw an influx of interest and activity from gamers, influencers and artists who learned to maximize the technology to their advantage.
MARKETS
u.today

SHIB Whale Buys 171 Billion Tokens, BTC Bulls Are Betting on $100,000-$200,000, Shiba Inu Integrated by CoinGate: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To help you stay updated on recent crypto events, U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. According to WhaleStats, the crypto market has recently witnessed the birth of a new SHIB whale. One day ago, the anonymous market player purchased $6 million worth of Shiba Inu coins. Eleven hours after the completion of the first order, he or she decided to buy another $2.3 million worth of tokens when Shib fell to $0.000048. Overall, the whale now owns 171 billion tokens.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

The odds of Ethereum hitting $11K by the end of 2021 are…

There is huge anticipation around Ethereum’s price action. On 10 November, the altcoin registered a new all-time high of $4,878 on the charts. Alas, a correction followed thereafter. And, it gave investors a subtle hint of what to expect from future price actions. Ethereum imitates Bitcoin. Investment strategist Raoul Pal...
MARKETS
Forbes

Building A Multinational Digital Healthcare Company Requires Strategic M&A

Ranjan Singh is co-founder and CEO of HealthHero. The complexity of the global healthcare market and the intrinsic differences between regions — from institutions and reimbursement to health insurance structures and regulations — means that any effort to successfully scale a digital healthcare company requires more than startup ambition. It requires strategic mergers and acquisitions, alongside organic growth and product development.
HEALTH
Forbes

The Employee Survey: Major Mistakes Organizations Still Make

A 20-year company veteran and tech leader, John Machado is UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) Chief Technology Officer. New technology has made the employee survey process “smarter” than ever. Natural language processing and sentiment analysis tools enable organizations to glean accurate, continuous feedback from their teams. So why do many organizations continue to under-deliver on the outcome? The reality is that effective technology won’t lead to effective results unless organizations take meaningful action based on these survey insights. The real work must start after the survey is complete.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Fiserv, PayPal, Square: Fintech Stocks Remain Depressed. Should You Buy?

Our theme of Fintech Stocks - which includes digital payments and lending players, card networks, and insurance technology players - remains down by about 1% year-to-date on an equally weighted basis, compared to the broader S&P 500 which has gained around 25% over the same period. There are likely a couple of factors driving the recent underperformance. Firstly, these stocks saw a big rally through 2020, rising by about 80% over the year, and it’s likely that investors are booking some profits this year and rotating to value and cyclical stocks to play the Covid-19 re-opening. Moreover, some of the companies in our theme are also being weighed down by the possibility that e-commerce sales growth through the holidays could be muted on account of supply chain issues and shortages, and higher in-store sales with customers increasingly venturing out.
STOCKS
Forbes

Forbes

286K+
Followers
85K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy