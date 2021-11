WB Games has officially announced a new fighting game titled MultiVersus and in it, players can chose from a variety of characters to fight with. MultiVersus is going to be a free-to-play it will boast a unique 2v2 style format with a roster that WB Games says it will continue to expand in the future. As of right now, the characters that will be included at launch include:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO