We need to talk. Pull up a chair. This is a sensitive and a touchy subject but it needs to be broached. Ready?. Tom Thibodeau has flaws. I know. He’s the best coach we’ve had since his mentor, Jeff Van Gundy. And he has taken us out of the proverbial swamp and back into the playoffs. He has performed many miracles with this over-achieving roster, Julius Randle becoming a household name most of all.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO