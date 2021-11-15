Biden protects Native American site, boost safety

President Joe Biden faces his lowest level of approval from Americans yet as his party seeks to push a bill full of the party’s legislative priorities over the finish line on Capitol Hill, according to a new poll.In a Quinnipiac University poll published on Thursday and taken 11-15 November, just 36 per cent of US adults said that Mr Biden was doing a good job as president. Fifty-three per cent said they disapproved of his job performance.The poll broke down Mr Biden’s handling of specific issues for respondents and asked their opinion of the president’s management of each one...

