U.S. Politics

Biden protects Native American site, boost safety

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden signs a "long overdue" order improving public safety and offering justice to...

mizerbob
3d ago

Not even on indian property so let's just keep buying our oil from the mideast. This Ahole has to be the biggest idiot out there. I never have had a reason to wish death or ill will for any person but I do make a exception for this blithering boob.

POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
AFP

Biden seeks to put friendship back into 'Three Amigos' summit

US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Canada and Mexico played up their close ties Thursday in the first North American regional summit since 2016, but tensions on trade and immigration lurked in the background. After the meeting, the leaders committed to hold a follow-on summit next year in Mexico.
Minnesota Reformer

‘A matter of dignity’: Biden signs order addressing violence against Indigenous people

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday addressing violence against Indigenous communities. “These efforts are a matter of dignity,” Biden said during the opening ceremony for the White House Tribal Nations Summit. “That’s the foundation of our nation-to-nation partnership.” The executive order directs the departments of Justice, Interior, Homeland Security, and Health and […] The post ‘A matter of dignity’: Biden signs order addressing violence against Indigenous people appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
The Independent

Biden approval hits new low of 36% as Democrats try to push major legislation over the finish line

President Joe Biden faces his lowest level of approval from Americans yet as his party seeks to push a bill full of the party’s legislative priorities over the finish line on Capitol Hill, according to a new poll.In a Quinnipiac University poll published on Thursday and taken 11-15 November, just 36 per cent of US adults said that Mr Biden was doing a good job as president. Fifty-three per cent said they disapproved of his job performance.The poll broke down Mr Biden’s handling of specific issues for respondents and asked their opinion of the president’s management of each one...
WGN Radio

Texas governor to Biden: Talk border security with Mexico’s leader during White House summit

exas Gov. Greg Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter demanding U.S. officials shore up security on the Texas/Mexico border and to ask Mexico's president during Thursday's North American Leaders' Summit to remove federal forces from U.S. businesses south of the border. Immigration is slated to be among topics discussed. Other topics include: climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and economic growth among the three nations, the first summit held since 2016.
Youtube

