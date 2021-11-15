ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West & Andre 3000 Are The 'Life Of The Party' On DONDA Deluxe Edition

By Kiyonna Anthony
 4 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West has finally released his highly awaited single "Life Of The Party" featuring Andre 3000 on the deluxe edition of his tenth studio album DONDA. Fans have been waiting for the release of the full track since the song was leaked by Drake back in September during his " battle of the album drops " with Kanye.

Following the leak, Andre 3000 spoke out with a rare statement, clearing his name from the Certified Lover Boy versus DONDA beef. Three Stacks shared:

"I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available. So, sadly, I had to be omitted from the original album release."

Andre added:

"The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to. It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I’d love to work with Lil’ Baby, Tyler and Jay-Z. I respect them all."

Before it's official release, the track has also been featured on Ye's new Donda Stem Player device, an innovative device that allows users to curate their own listening experience by customizing individual components of a song.

Check out the Brian Miller produced track above.

