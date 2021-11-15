ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hacking For Defense planners look to expand beyond military problems

By Leo Shane III
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last five years, Army veteran Alex Gallo and the Common Mission Project have been partnering with military officials to use teams of college students in solving a host of equipment and personnel challenges at the Defense Department. Now the team wants to expand that idea to the...

US Develops Laser Weapon To Counter Against Chinese Hypersonic Missile, Drone Attacks; Defensive Technology To Intercept Further Threats

The US is developing a high output laser to counter hypersonic missiles and drones deployed by China after conducting successful tests. On edge are US leaders who have witnessed China leapfrog them in several technologies, which prompted a lack of technology defense against them. US aerospace, defense firms develop high...
Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
This MiG Super Fighter Terrified NATO. Then a Soviet Pilot Stole One.

Throughout the early 1970s, the Soviet MiG-25 streaked through the nightmares of America’s military and intelligence communities. If the Cold War were to ever turn hot, they feared, this seemingly unstoppable fighter, code-named Foxbat, appeared poised to sweep the skies of Western aircraft. The first hints of the existence of...
Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
Anchorage will be the new home for DoD Arctic Security Studies

The Defense Department announced Nov. 17 that Anchorage, Alaska is the sole candidate city to host the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Regional Center for the Arctic. Defense Department Regional Centers are international academic institutions for bilateral and multilateral research and training with...
The Spouse Angle Podcast: Fighting the Military’s Hunger Problem

As a Basic Needs Allowance is considered in Congress to combat food insecurity, advocates break down what it could mean for the military’s neediest families. Josh Protas is the vice president of public policy and heads the Washington, D.C., office for MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger. In this role, he coordinates and implements MAZON’s advocacy agenda, including efforts to protect and strengthen the federal nutrition safety net, with a special focus on the overlooked food security needs in Indian Country and Puerto Rico and for veterans and military families. Protas is co-author with Abby J. Leibman of MAZON’s groundbreaking 2021 report, “Hungry in the Military,” and has extensive experience working at Jewish communal agencies in Arizona and at the national level. Protas lives in Takoma Park, Maryland, with his wife, Abby, and their three children.
