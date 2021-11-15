Uncle Steve and J. Anthony Brown Discuss Angry People at Comedy Shows
Comedian Affion Crockett was on stage Friday night at the Comedy Zone in Jacksonville, FL when he had an encounter with a white woman that stormed the stage during his stand-up show. The woman made a comment about his jokes about sex being too offensive and Affion told her he is referring to consenting adults and describing his own experiences. Then he took a poll from the audience and no one else was offended. Affion called the lady a “Karen” and told her to get off his stage. Security escorted the lady off stage while the crowd heckled her. Affion yelled “Byyyeeee Karen,” as she left. Later, Affion posted a picture of the lady on stage with him, with the caption, “Soo tonight I had my first KAREN storm the stage like the Capitol. I can’t make this sh$t up. When I perform, I SAID WHAT I SAID. If you don’t like it, don’t come. Cancel deez nuts.”
So we asked our favorite comedians if they've ever had a situation similar to Affion's. While nobody has made it to the stage to stop the show, there have been hecklers.
Would you stay at a comedy show if you didn't agree with the comedian, would you say something?
