ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Predicting What Odell Beckham Jr.'s Rams Debut Will Look Like vs. 49ers

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
RamDigest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWYid_0cxNxJf500

When the Los Angeles Rams signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it was thought of as a luxury. Only until the team received devastating news on the first day that Beckham showed up at the team headquarters as Robert Woods suffered a season-ending ACL tear, making the addition of Beckham all that more timely.

Beckham is expected to make his Rams debut on Monday night football against the San Francisco 49ers just days after putting the pen to paper and signing a one-year contract with the Rams.

So given his lack of familiarity within coach Sean McVay's offense, what should you expect from the newly-added pass catcher?

Here's our prediction on what Beckham's Rams debut will look like:

Beckham won't be thrusted into the thick of things right off the bat. In fact, he likely won't even start the game. Odds are the Rams run out Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek as the three wide receivers that serve as the team's starters.

Beckham will still get a healthy dose of snaps and receive targets, but ultimately with such limited exposure in catching passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford and still learning the playbook, he'll perhaps be more of a decoy than anything.

You can still expect four or five targets on the night. However, I'd expect the Rams to pick their spots in which they look to get the ball in Beckham's hands.

Aaron Rodgers Shares Packers' Pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. Prior to Him Choosing Rams

Aaron Rodgers was in talks with Odell Beckham Jr. about joining the Packers before the Rams swooped in and signed him.

12 hours ago

Aaron Rodgers Backs Matthew Stafford, Saying He's 'One of the Most Gifted Throwers'

Aaron Rodgers does not want to hear any Matthew Stafford slander, saying "those are trash comments."

13 hours ago

Odell Beckham Jr. Reflects on Blowout Loss to 49ers in Rams Debut

Odell Beckham Jr. gives his analysis on what transpired in his Rams debut Monday night against the 49ers.

16 hours ago

Another avenue that the Rams may look to get him involved is on special teams. The Rams have seen injuries mount to their kick and punt returners, losing Jake Funk and Tutu Atwell. Therefore, Kupp has been handling the bulk of the duties in recent weeks.

Meanwhile now with Beckham into the fold, instead of running out the Rams' No. 1 offensive weapon in Kupp as the return man, you can expect Beckham to shoulder some of the work.

Beckham didn't do much in the return game for the Browns, but early on in his career as a member of the Giants, he gathered experience as New York's deep man on punts quite regularly. Beckham is an elusive playmaker who can do damage in the open field, so seeing what he can do on special teams is just another method to get him more opportunities with the ball in his hands.

The Rams will have their bye week following the Week 10 matchup at Levi's Stadium, meaning Beckham will have two weeks to get a better grasp on things leading into L.A.'s next game following the 49ers, where they'll head to Lambeau Field and take on the Packers in Week 12.

More from Ram Digest:

  • Matthew Stafford Weighs in on the Rams Adding Odell Beckham Jr.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Details on Odell Beckham Jr.'s contract with Rams

Contrary to multiple previous reports, it took big-name wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. less than a full week after his official release from the Cleveland Browns to agree to terms with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of the Rams' "Monday Night Football" game at the San Francisco 49ers. Details of...
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. makes absurd claim about Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns acted fast to keep the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama away, but the controversy just won’t leave. See what OBJ is now saying about his release. One of the more bizarre reports regarding the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns was released this morning by Ben Axelrod, an employee of WKYC3 News in Cleveland, OH.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Levi
Person
Tutu Atwell
Person
Aaron Rodgers
247Sports

Aaron Rodgers answers why Odell Beckham Jr. did not sign with Green Bay Packers

In one of the biggest stories in the NFL as of late, Odell Beckham Jr. ended up signing with the Los Angeles Rams after the Cleveland Browns released him. The Green Bay Packers were in the mix for Beckham and were once considered to be the favorites but ended up not landing the All-Pro wide receiver. On The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers touched on why that was the case.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Sean McVay’s honest admission on Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller’s debuts in loss to 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams were not able to come away with a win on Monday Night Football, marking a second straight loss this year (both on primetime) and five straight losses to the San Francisco 49ers. Rams head coach Sean McVay will surely want to figure out why his team can not beat the 49ers, but that is not on his plate just yet. He first must figure out how to incorporate so many star players and have them motivated each week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Packers#Blowout Loss
RamDigest

Sean McVay Gives Update on Matthew Stafford's Ankle

What could go wrong, did go wrong for the Rams in Week 9 when they clashed with the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Tennessee Titans. Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense failed to find the end zone for the majority of the contest, scoring their first touchdown in the final seconds of regulation.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams' Aaron Donald Encouraged by the Growth of His Counterpart, Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Rams had a big media day on Thursday where coordinators and players got to speak with reporters about practice, the road ahead, or even their teammates. Aaron Donald had the chance to touch on Sebastian Joseph-Day, who's played alongside him on the defensive line for three seasons now. Joseph-Day, who's largely known for his run-stopping efforts, has anchored the middle of the defensive line in each of the Rams' first seven games thus far. He currently holds possession of 38 total tackles (23 solo) with three sacks and is a key component of the Rams' defense.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams at Texans Week 8: 3 Bold Predictions

The Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans are at two different places in where the franchise sits entering Week 8. While the Rams look like a powerhouse atop the NFC, the Texans continue searching for ways to put themselves in the win column. Here are three predictions ahead of the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RamDigest

Rams at Texans Week 8 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline

This week marks the third consecutive game the Los Angeles Rams are favored by over two touchdowns. While L.A. covered the substantial spread against the New York Giants, the following week against the Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell's team was in it until the very end as the Rams won by nine points, falling short in covering the spread.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams' Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp Etch Their Names in the Record Books in Win Over Texans

The Los Angeles Rams moved to a 7-1 record, keeping stride atop the NFC. But on Sunday in Houston, the Rams did more than just secure their seventh victory of the season. Rams coach Sean McVay entered the record books following his team's 38-22 victory over the Texans, winning his 43rd consecutive game when leading at halftime – a record previously held by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams' Week 8 Inactives at Texans

The Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans will get set to face off in Week 8 at NRG stadium. While L.A. looks to continue their hot stretch, searching for their seventh win of the season, the Texans will attempt to get out of their losing rut and pickup victory No. 2 of the year.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams Cruise Past Texans, 38-22

It was all Rams in Week 8 when they came into NRG Stadium to face the Texans as L.A. cruised to their seventh victory, defeating Houston 38-22 in convincing style. While the score might not indicate just how lopsided the game looked halfway through the final quarter when the Rams lead 38-0, L.A. pulled the majority of their starters, resulting in Houston to then show some life in the final minutes.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams Announce Von Miller's Jersey Number

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a blockbuster move just one day before the trade deadline, acquiring star pass rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2022 second and third-round pick. Monday evening, the Rams announced that Miller will wear No. 40, the same jersey number...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams to Acquire Star Pass Rusher Von Miller From Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams are pushing all their chips in the middle of the table as they're trading for star pass-rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2022 second and third-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move comes a week after the Rams...
NFL
All49ers

Should the 49ers put in a Claim for Odell Beckham Jr.?

Another fascinating wide receiver is available for pickup. This time it is Odell Beckham Jr. after the Browns released him Friday. Beckham and the Browns could never find a true fit together. Multiple factors came into play, but ultimately the two sides decided it was time to end their marriage.
NFL
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
424
Followers
580
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy