Zurich North America announced it will significantly expand the Zurich Apprenticeship Program, doubling the number of participants in 2022. CEO Kristof Terryn said the insurer plans to hire approximately 70 apprentices in at least nine cities where the insurance provider has offices, including Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Overland Park (Kansas), Philadelphia, San Francisco and Schaumburg (Illinois), as well as in certain agricultural areas where Zurich’s crop insurance business operates.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO