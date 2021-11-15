ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mountain snow Monday night

By Tyler Jankoski
mynbc5.com
 4 days ago

Mountain snow will add up to a few inches by Tuesday morning!. Most of Tuesday...

www.mynbc5.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Showers for Central Oregon, mountain snow likely

We are expecting a chance of scattered showers Thursday night, with lows in the 30s; few are expecting any snow. Breezes will stay gentle out of the south. Highs will stay in the low 50s Friday, and it will take most of the day for the current system to weaken and move eastward. That will leave us under partly cloudy skies Friday night.
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Cold Friday, a little bit warmer for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had quite the difference weather wise for our Thursday compared to yesterday. Chilly temperatures and windy conditions lead way for us having to get out some warm layers for the day. We are tracking even colder temperatures to end the week before we slightly rebound for the weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain
mynbc5.com

Snow showers ending tonight

The weekend looks typical of late November. Clouds both days with a few peeks of sun, and passing rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the 40s both days. Steady rain is expected all day Monday, as an expansive storm system impacts the entire Northeast US. Highs will be around 50° in the Champlain Valley.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, Cold Friday; Milder Weekend Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– A milder weekend is ahead. Less wind this morning but it's still rather cold as temps start in the 20s. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/RWrwxXpc44 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 19, 2021 Morning sunshine Friday gives way to afternoon clouds and chilly temperatures near 40 degrees. Windy and warmer Saturday is expected with temperatures in the upper 40s. There’s a slight chance for a shower by evening then a better chance overnight. Highs hold near 50 on Sunday. Rain showers are possible during the day with a chance for a rain/snow mix by evening.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Warmer and Windy Friday, A Little Moisture For The Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We have a brief warming trend for eastern Colorado coming for Friday. A high pressure ridge is slowly tracking east across the southern Rockies. With Colorado on the top side of this ridge there will be a strong southwesterly flow forming into Friday. This will do a few thing kick up more wind and bring in a flow of high cloudiness ahead of our next cold front. Credit: CBS4 With the increased cloud cover there may be a few light snow showers in the mountains overnight into Friday morning. The wind will still be pretty strong into the early part of the day Friday. As a result, the Red Flag Warning for the Front Range Foothills, South Park and the Palmer Divide will remain intact overnight thru Friday morning. Credit: CBS4 A cold front will pass thru over the weekend bringing in cooler temperatures along with some light mountain snow during the day on Saturday. Along with the front there may be a few sprinkles of rain for Denver and northeastern Colorado Saturday night. But, amounts will be very light if any at all. Credit: CBS4 Snow amounts in the northern and central mountains could range from 1 to 3 inches before Sunday morning. Credit: CBS4
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Q2 News

Cloudy, Evening showers

Skies will be quite cloudy today as weak energy jets through. This will lead to snow in the Beartooths and Absarokas today through tomorrow morning. The Bighorns could see snow this evening. There will be a decent chance of rain tonight then rain/snow overnight in Billings as a cold front sweeps through. Skies will clear Saturday afternoon as dry air flows in from the northwest making for a quiet weekend.
BILLINGS, MT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clearing Skies And Cold Temperatures Thursday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for clearing skies and cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens at times. (Credit: CBS 2) Although we start off with sunshine on Friday morning, expect clouds to increase through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be mostly cloudy and chilly on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Look for patchy rain and breezy and chilly conditions on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Light snow is possible Sunday evening and Sunday night. It will be very cold and windy for Monday with highs only in the low 30s, but a gusty wind will make it feel like the teens all day long. (Credit: CBS 2) Looking ahead, Thanksgiving Day will feature a mostly cloudy sky and a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 40s.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Flood Threat Continues Friday, More Rounds Of Rain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wearing a raincoat is a must these next few days thanks to a wet weather pattern that is sticking around through the weekend. Showers and storms have continued to develop right along the coast and drift to the south across the area Friday afternoon. A stronger northeast breeze will be developing Friday evening which will continue to push showers through the area Friday night and again Saturday. These quick-moving showers may not lead to flooding like the past few days, but they will continue to be in the forecast through the weekend. The stronger breeze will keep the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, Breezy Weekend With Possible Showers

CHICAGO (CBS) — As a ridge of high pressure slides away from us, a return flow from the south/southwest will carry weekend highs well into the upper 40s, near 50. Extra clouds will be around this weekend. A 30% chance of rain showers develop Sunday ahead of our next cold front. Temps crash behind the front on Monday with highs around the freezing mark and wind chills in the teens. TONIGHT: CLOUDY SKIES. LOW 34. SATURDAY : MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. HIGH 48. SUNDAY: A 30% CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGH 49.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Weekend Forecast: Chilly start with temps staying in the 50s, sunny

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clear skies and cold conditions will be the big story overnight with lows dropping into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. We will start the weekend with lots of sunshine as high-pressure remains in control, but the weekend will start chilly in the 50s. It might be a great weekend […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy