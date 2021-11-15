ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Is it safe for kids to get the flu and COVID vaccines at the same time?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2M4H_0cxNwS6v00

( WJW ) – If you’re unvaccinated for influenza, COVID-19 or both, health leaders say it’s okay to get vaccines at the same time, no matter the age.

While flu season had minimal impact on people last year due to masking and lockdowns, that won’t be the case this year.

According to Boston Children’s Hospital , many people will have lower immunity to the flu this year than at the start of most flu seasons.

That means it’s even more important to be vaccinated for the flu this year, and health leaders continue to urge vaccinations for all age groups, especially kids 5 to 11 who have just recently become eligible for COVID-19 shots.

The Centers for Disease Control says if you want to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at once, that’s okay for children and adults.

Your immune response to one vaccine won’t be affected by the other vaccine.

The CDC recommends everyone over 6-months-old get a flu vaccine. 5 and older are also eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are the side effects listed for kids 5 to 11 who get the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, according to Mayo Clinic :

  • Pain where the shot was given
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Fever
  • Joint pain
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Nausea
  • Decreased appetite

According to Ohio health leaders, COVID-19 vaccine side effects have been milder in children than adults.

Doctors say side effects are the result of the body working to build its immune response.

Flu vaccines have similar side effects.

According to the CDC , they are:

  • Soreness, redness and/or swelling where the shot was given
  • Headache (low grade)
  • Fever
  • Nausea
  • Muscle aches
  • Fatigue

Flu shots are developed to protect against the four most common influenza viruses. The CDC says the flu most commonly peaks in February.

Like the COVID-19 vaccines, you can still get the flu if you are vaccinated. The vaccine is intended to keep you from getting seriously ill.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Flu shot side effects 2021: What's normal and what's cause for concern

The coronavirus is still a very real concern this fall, but so is the influenza virus, aka the flu. The good news is we have very safe and effective tools for fighting and preventing both potentially deadly viruses, thanks to the COVID-19 vaccines and the flu vaccine. According to the...
HEALTH
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Washington Post

You’re not ‘fully vaccinated.’ You never will be.

When retired Gen. Colin Powell’s family announced his death Monday in a brief Facebook post, they said that the cause was “complications from Covid 19” despite being “fully vaccinated.” The former secretary of state, who was 84, had also been undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma. That kind of cancer causes marked impairments of the immune system, rendering it capable of producing only one type of antibody. In July, a study of vaccinated people with multiple myeloma found that only 45 percent had immune responses that would be “adequate” to protect them against covid. A booster dose is recommended for people with blood cancers, but no amount of vaccination can make up for an immune system that can’t fight back. To the medical community, it was no surprise that Powell could develop a severe, even fatal case of covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

COVID, the flu or a common cold? Here's how to tell the difference

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If a cough, congestion, sneezing fits or scratchy throat weren't enough, trying to figure out whether you're sick with COVID-19, a flu virus or a common cold is tricky when so many of the symptoms overlap. While you never want to spread germs to your loved ones, the serious implications of COVID-19 make it more important than ever to keep your friends and family from infection -- especially if you're around people in high-risk categories, like older adults, people with underlying health conditions and those with compromised immune systems.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FIRST For Women

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccines#Flu Shots#Influenza Viruses#Covid#Wjw#Cdc#Pfizer Biontech#Mayo Clinic#Wghp
Temple News

What you need to know about getting the flu shot this year

As flu season approaches amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Temple University students should get the flu vaccine to keep themselves and those around them healthy, said Marina Oktapodas Feiler, an epidemiology and biostatistics professor. “It’s extra important to make sure that we receive influenza vaccines to decrease flu spread, especially...
HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Flu Vaccine Mandates Are Being Enforced Around The United States

According to The Washington Post, "a number of major universities are going beyond their usual autumn flu vaccine pushes — and enacting mandates." This is allegedly happening around the United States - even in states where vaccine mandates have been the subject of recent controversy (such as Florida).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKRC

Another respiratory virus, primarily affecting young children, is surging in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) - Doctors say another respiratory virus, primarily impacting younger children, is raising concerns and filling hospital beds across Michigan. Dr. Rosemary Olivero, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, said cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, are rising throughout the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

It's flu season and flu shot time. Why you shouldn't wait to get the vaccine this year

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Flu season is here again, and those virus infections will overlap with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, creating the possibility of a "twindemic" of two distinct, dangerous illnesses that cause (among other things) respiratory distress, hospitalizations and death for millions of people. Nationwide lockdowns that kept people distanced, mixed with the annual flu shot, largely helped dodge the double blast of infections last year. But this year, things are different. Many other viruses, like RSV and rhinovirus, are coming back. And the flu likely will follow suit.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs17

Side effects of children’s COVID-19 vaccine a top concern for parents

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While many parents walked into pediatrician offices on the first day vaccines were available for children as young as five, others are holding off. The latest Kaiser Family Foundation poll found parents were almost evenly split on where they stood on vaccines for children five to 11.
KIDS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy