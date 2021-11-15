ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trulieve Stock Up As Company Reports 15th Profitable Quarter

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
Trulieve ( (TCNNF) - Get Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Report) stock is up after the cannabis producer announced third-quarter gross profit of $153.9 million and a gross margin of 68.7%.

On Monday, the Tallahassee, Florida-based company reported a 64.4% rise in quarterly revenue to $224.1 million in the quarter ending on September 30, 2021.

This marks Trulieve's 15th consecutive profitable quarter: in the third quarter of 2020, the company reported a gross profit of $102.2 million and gross margin of 75.0%.

Refinitiv IBES analysts previously estimated earnings of $221.01 million.

In October, Trulieve completed the $2.1 billion acquisition of Phoenix-based medical cannabis producer Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Net income of $18.6 million, or 14 cents a share, also reflects the $16.4 million of one-time compensation and transaction costs related to the Harvest deal.

The two companies opened 13 new dispensaries across North America during the third quarter and now have a combined 155 stores.

Trulieve also opened the first cultivation operations in West Virginia and received a dispensary license in Massachusetts.

Trulieve and Harvest reported a combined revenue of approximately $316 million, net loss of approximately $9.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $121 million.

"Our team closed the Harvest acquisition in under five months while simultaneously meeting expansion targets in several markets," Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said in a press release.

With these new initiatives, operating expenses more than doubled to $87.7 million from $42.7 million. Trulieve had, at the end of the quarter, $213.6 million in cash.

(TCNNF) - Get Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Report stock is currently up 8.8% to C$42.16, down slightly from 9.63% seen earlier in the day.

