NFL

Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Leading tackler in big win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Parsons recorded six tackles (six solo), including a sack, in Sunday's win over...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Micah Parsons Makes His Opinion On Patrick Mahomes Very Clear

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is preparing for his team’s game against the Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But he had an interesting admission about the MVP quarterback heading into the game. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Parsons admitted to being excited for a chance to...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons has unexpected media battle

Following the Dallas Cowboys loss to Denver on Sunday, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons ran into some trouble during his postgame interview. As he tried to answer questions, a mosquito big enough to pass as a bumble bee buzzed around his face. He did his best to dodge the pest, but...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory offer no excuses after brutal loss to Broncos: 'We just got beat'

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Micah Parsons isn't concerned with what he's able to achieve individually unless the end result is the Dallas Cowboys landing another win, but the two things were not in simpatico on Sunday. The rookie first-round pick essentially had his way with the Denver Broncos in Week 9, delivering 2.5 sacks for 19.5 yards lost, 10 combined tackles (eight solo and three for loss), and three hits on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. That's a lights-out day for any defender, let alone a rookie, but it was all for naught.
NFL
Person
Micah Parsons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Lamb's fines, Elliott's fine, Parsons shines, no change in O-line?

Of all the genuine issues that need addressing from the National Football League these days, they’ve chosen instead to zero in on CeeDee Lamb’s untucked jerseys. Now the Cowboys receiver has finally spoken out about the out-of-whack fines that he’s been hit with this season. Wednesday also brought injury updates for Ezekiel Elliott and Tyron Smith, and a new roster signing as kicker Greg Zuerlein looks to be a COVID scratch for Week 10.
NFL
#Cowboys#Falcons#American Football
PennLive.com

Micah Parsons continues to shine for Dallas and how other former Mid-Penn players fared on the college and pro level for the weekend of Nov. 13

The Mid-Penn has a long list of former high school football stars who are also suiting up on the weekends. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The following is a quick look at some of the conference’s top players who are now playing on the college level and in the NFL. Think we missed someone who is doing well? Let us know via twitter @SportsByBLinder.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys LOOK: Rookie Star Micah Parsons ‘Hurt’; Greg Zuerlein Roster Move

Yes, the Dallas Cowboys will surely admit they experienced an "injury scare'' at the start of Thursday's workout here inside The Star, as standout rookie linebacker Micah Parsons let out a welp and through himself to the ground during his involvement in a punt-team drill. Here is an Inside Cowboys...
NFL
Dallas News

The rivalry between rookies Micah Parsons, Kyle Pitts will be renewed in Cowboys-Falcons

FRISCO -- Micah Parsons looks forward to facing Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts this weekend. The Cowboys linebacker owes him a little something. Before the two were taken in the first round of this year’s NFL draft, Parsons and Pitts led their teams to the 5A Pennsylvania state championship game back in 2016. Pitts and Archbishop Wood beat Harrisburg 37-10 for their fourth straight state championship.
NFL
insidethestar.com

Micah Parsons Named Midseason Defensive Rookie of the Year by Fox Sports

Micah Parsons had fans of the Dallas Cowboys and media members buzzing when he was selected with the 12th overall pick back in April. Most thought the Cowboys would go the cornerback route. However, Patrick Surtain and Jaycee Horn were taken right before the Cowboys’ pick at 10, forcing them to trade back two spots to get Parsons.
NFL
FanSided

NFL

