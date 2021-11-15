Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Leading tackler in big win

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Micah Parsons isn't concerned with what he's able to achieve individually unless the end result is the Dallas Cowboys landing another win, but the two things were not in simpatico on Sunday. The rookie first-round pick essentially had his way with the Denver Broncos in Week 9, delivering 2.5 sacks for 19.5 yards lost, 10 combined tackles (eight solo and three for loss), and three hits on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. That's a lights-out day for any defender, let alone a rookie, but it was all for naught.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO