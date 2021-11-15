ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Reinfection totals swell weekend case count to 29,415

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvvpw_0cxNw1bn00
Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Reinfection totals swell weekend case count to 29,415

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 21,226 additional cases Saturday, 4,752 Sunday and 3,437 Monday, for a three-day total of 29,415. Saturday’s massive spike — almost quadruple Friday’s 5,555 case count — included 15,414 reinfection case numbers added into county totals.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently formalized a definition of reinfection as a person who tests positive for coronavirus at least 90 days after a previous positive test. Such people had been counted as a single case. Now such infections are counted as separate events.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health added 1,667 such cases to their total last week. The state Health Department announced they would do the same for the state’s remaining 66 counties this week. They did so Saturday.

There is no way of knowing from the published data when the reinfections occurred. Such cases will be folded into the daily reports going forward. But, even without the reinfection cases, the seven-day rolling average would be 4,877 cases per day, the highest in more than a month.

Other states’ health departments have made similar adjustments to their case records. It is unclear how much the addition of reinfection numbers might have amplified the recent increase in national case rates.

The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases — including the 15,414 reinfections — was 7,317 cases per day, up 74.4% from a week ago, and up 64.4% over the last 30 days.

To date, there have been 1.65 million infections statewide.

Deaths

There were 132 deaths reported since Friday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 70.9, compared with 55 a week ago, an increase of 29% in the last seven days. Pennsylvania has recorded 32,411 deaths since March 2020.

Vaccinations

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows there are 7.89 million fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania, accounting for 61.6% of the population. An additional 2.58 million people are in need of their follow-up shot. In total, 18.6 million shots have been put into the arms of 10.47 million people, or 81.8% of the state’s residents.

Included in those statewide numbers are 435,488 Lehigh Valley residents who are fully vaccinated, accounting for 64.6% of the local population. In total, 574,949 locals have received 906,579 shots in the arm, accounting for 85.2% of the Valley’s population.

An average of 67,861 vaccinations are being administered to Pennsylvania residents each day, according to CDC data. Of those, 33,426 are first doses. The number of total vaccinations per day is up 55.2% over the last 30 days. The number of first doses being given per day is up 52.6% over the last 30 days.

Hospitalizations

There were 2,694 people hospitalized as of midday Monday, compared with 2,626 Sunday. Of those, 614 were in intensive care, and 343 were on ventilators.

Statewide hospitalizations have increased 2.6% over the last week, but are down 11.6% in the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the five-county region including Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill and Monroe report 224 patients, with 48 in intensive care, and 26 on ventilators.

Regional hospitalizations have increased 3.6% over the last week, and are down 16.4% in the last 30 days.

Testing

There were 7,941 test results reported Monday, with 38.2% of them positive.

The seven-day average percent positive for those tested for the first time is 47.9%, compared with 31.6% a week ago, and 29.7% a month ago.

The overall positive test rate is 19% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases: 124 additional case reports, with 75 in Lehigh County and 49 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 96,753.

Deaths: Three new deaths since Friday (two in Lehigh County, and one in Northampton County). That brings the total to 1,759 (953 in Lehigh, 806 in Northampton).

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Booster Shot Confusion As California Goes Against Current CDC And FDA Recommendations

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) – As families across the southland prepare to ring in a second holiday season during a pandemic, the state of California is now suggesting that everyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 should also get a booster shot. “In the short run, I am worried that until we vaccinate more children and our behavior changes with the holidays coming that there’s going to be a spike in cases,” CBS Medical Contributor, Dr. David Agus said. California is one of the states seeing the highest number of new COVID infections, promoting health officials to issue stern warnings. “We should anticipate an increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 47 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 47 million on Saturday, with nearly 2.1 million new coronavirus infections reported during the past 28 days. By Saturday afternoon, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 47,029,901, and the nationwide death toll reached 762,816, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 14,001 New Cases, 132 New Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 14,001 new coronavirus cases and 132 additional deaths. The statewide cumulative case count also includes 15,414 new cases that are counted as reinfections. Under new guidelines, anyone who tests positive at least 90 days apart will be counted more than once now. The state has always had information about who had been reinfected, but the previous reporting guidelines only required first-time cases to be reported. This brings the statewide total to 1,648,285 cases and 32,411 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,694...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Vials Labeled ‘Smallpox’ Found At Vaccine Research Facility In Pennsylvania, CDC Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Several vials labeled “smallpox” have been found at a vaccine research facility in Pennsylvania, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. No one has been exposed to the frozen vials, a spokesperson with the CDC tells CBS3. “There is no indication that anyone has been exposed to the small number of frozen vials,” the spokesperson said. “The frozen vials labeled ‘Smallpox’ were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker while cleaning out a freezer in a facility that conducts vaccine research in Pennsylvania. CDC, its Administration partners, and law enforcement are investigating the matter and the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Lehigh County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Lehigh County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Daily Freeman

Coronavirus active case totals jump in Ulster and Dutchess; Ryan expresses concern

Ulster and Dutchess counties on Friday both reported significant spikes in their numbers of active COVID-19 cases, through no additional deaths. Ulster’s latest one-day jump – from 356 actives cases reported Thursday to the new total of 407 – has County Executive Pat Ryan concerned. In his weekly Facebook Live briefing Friday, he described the current situation as a “pivotal moment” in the fight to end the coronavirus pandemic, which reached the Mid-Hudson Valley in March 2020.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
wpsu.org

Pennsylvania Department of Health adds more than 17,000 COVID-19 reinfection cases to state count

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has added COVID-19 reinfections to its statewide data over the weekend, which meant big jumps in case numbers across the commonwealth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its definition of COVID-19 cases nationwide in 2021, which took effect in Pennsylvania this month, according to the Department of Health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecheyennepost.com

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 538 new cases, 488 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 538 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 357 and the number of probable cases rising by 181, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 488 new coronavirus recoveries were announced. Numbers to know.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Department
franklinadvocate.com

Franklin County coronavirus case count stands at 1,222

Franklin County’s cumulative coronavirus case total climbed to 1,222 as of Tuesday, Nov. 9, according to the Mississippi Department of Health. The number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county grew by seven in the week-long period starting Tuesday, Nov. 2. One number where the virus is concerned that has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lusk Herald

Active coronavirus cases fall by 391 over weekend

The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by almost 400 over the weekend. The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received 510 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases over the weekend, along with 162 reports of new probable cases. The number of reported recoveries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan reports 2-day total of 10,094 new coronavirus cases, 90 deaths on Friday, Nov. 5

Michigan health officials reported two-day totals of 10,094 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 90 confirmed COVID-19 deaths for Thursday, Nov. 4 and Friday, Nov. 5. Of the newly reported deaths, 48 were late additions identified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services through a vital records review, meaning they likely occurred outside the dates reported today.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Boston Herald

Massachusetts reports 4,039 coronavirus cases over the weekend with cases back on the rise

State health officials reported 4,039 new coronavirus cases over the weekend with cases again on the rise as the state’s booster count surpassed 630,000 residents. The 4,039 infection tally was a stark rise and 796 more positive cases over last weekend’s three-day total of 3,243 cases. The daily average over the weekend was 1,346 cases, compared to the daily average of 1,081 infections last weekend.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: Bladen’s active case count goes below 30

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s trend in coronavirus tracking continues to improve, with the CDC saying Monday it had just 23 cases. A daily report from the Bladen County Health Department was last received on Wednesday; there were 47 then, with no hospitalizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
27 First News

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 3,100 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Monday, Nov. 8, the state reports a total of 1,575,319 (+3,122) cases, leading to 81,183 (+147) hospitalizations and 10,291 (+23) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,522,716 people — or 55.8% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 4,534 from the previous day.
OHIO STATE
Daily Freeman

Dutchess County reports 2 more coronavirus deaths; active case total up 27% since week ago

Dutchess County continues to be a coronavirus trouble spot, reporting two additional deaths on Monday and a fifth consecutive daily increase in its number of active cases. The latest COVID-related deaths brought Dutchess’ total since the spring of 2020 to 503. Active cases, meanwhile, climbed to 477 – an increase of just two from the number reported Sunday but 102 more than the Nov. 1 total of 375 posted on the county’s online dashboard of coronavirus data. That’s a one-week surge of about 27%.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Traverse City Record-Eagle

COVID count swells in prolonged surge

TRAVERSE CITY — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are on the rise across Munson Healthcare’s hospital network, in large part because a variant of the virus behind the pandemic is “starting to settle in” across northern Michigan, Munson spokesperson Brian Lawson said. Total COVID-19 inpatients across the system as of Monday was...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Positivity Rate Continues Climbing As MDH Reports 4,827 New Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With federal medical teams on the way to assist overloaded Minnesota hospitals, the state health department reported 4,827 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with 32 additional deaths. One of the dead was a Carlton County resident in their early 20s. The state’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate is at 10.7%, above the high risk threshold. There are also a reported 73.2 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, putting the state well above the line considered high risk, which is just 10 per 100,000. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the state’s cumulative number of people...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy