Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Reinfection totals swell weekend case count to 29,415

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 21,226 additional cases Saturday, 4,752 Sunday and 3,437 Monday, for a three-day total of 29,415. Saturday’s massive spike — almost quadruple Friday’s 5,555 case count — included 15,414 reinfection case numbers added into county totals.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently formalized a definition of reinfection as a person who tests positive for coronavirus at least 90 days after a previous positive test. Such people had been counted as a single case. Now such infections are counted as separate events.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health added 1,667 such cases to their total last week. The state Health Department announced they would do the same for the state’s remaining 66 counties this week. They did so Saturday.

There is no way of knowing from the published data when the reinfections occurred. Such cases will be folded into the daily reports going forward. But, even without the reinfection cases, the seven-day rolling average would be 4,877 cases per day, the highest in more than a month.

Other states’ health departments have made similar adjustments to their case records. It is unclear how much the addition of reinfection numbers might have amplified the recent increase in national case rates.

The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases — including the 15,414 reinfections — was 7,317 cases per day, up 74.4% from a week ago, and up 64.4% over the last 30 days.

To date, there have been 1.65 million infections statewide.

Deaths

There were 132 deaths reported since Friday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 70.9, compared with 55 a week ago, an increase of 29% in the last seven days. Pennsylvania has recorded 32,411 deaths since March 2020.

Vaccinations

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows there are 7.89 million fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania, accounting for 61.6% of the population. An additional 2.58 million people are in need of their follow-up shot. In total, 18.6 million shots have been put into the arms of 10.47 million people, or 81.8% of the state’s residents.

Included in those statewide numbers are 435,488 Lehigh Valley residents who are fully vaccinated, accounting for 64.6% of the local population. In total, 574,949 locals have received 906,579 shots in the arm, accounting for 85.2% of the Valley’s population.

An average of 67,861 vaccinations are being administered to Pennsylvania residents each day, according to CDC data. Of those, 33,426 are first doses. The number of total vaccinations per day is up 55.2% over the last 30 days. The number of first doses being given per day is up 52.6% over the last 30 days.

Hospitalizations

There were 2,694 people hospitalized as of midday Monday, compared with 2,626 Sunday. Of those, 614 were in intensive care, and 343 were on ventilators.

Statewide hospitalizations have increased 2.6% over the last week, but are down 11.6% in the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the five-county region including Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill and Monroe report 224 patients, with 48 in intensive care, and 26 on ventilators.

Regional hospitalizations have increased 3.6% over the last week, and are down 16.4% in the last 30 days.

Testing

There were 7,941 test results reported Monday, with 38.2% of them positive.

The seven-day average percent positive for those tested for the first time is 47.9%, compared with 31.6% a week ago, and 29.7% a month ago.

The overall positive test rate is 19% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases: 124 additional case reports, with 75 in Lehigh County and 49 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 96,753.

Deaths: Three new deaths since Friday (two in Lehigh County, and one in Northampton County). That brings the total to 1,759 (953 in Lehigh, 806 in Northampton).