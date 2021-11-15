2 security guards for armored truck company shot, 1 killed in West Chatham while adding cash to ATM

Two security guards for an armored truck company were shot Monday morning as they loaded cash into an ATM in West Chatham. One later died, authorities said.

A 47-year-old woman was shot six times and a 46-year-old man was shot twice in the abdomen, authorities said. .

Lashonda Hearts was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said Monday evening. The man had been in critical condition when paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Larry Merritt, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department, said earlier in the day.

Hearts suffered “traumatic arrest” as she was being transported to the same hospital, Merritt said earlier.

The shooting happened about 10:20 a.m. in the 200 block of West 83rd Street on the South Side. Police said at least two and as many as four gunmen “wearing all black with masks” approached and demanded the money.

Police did not say whether the guards turned over any cash before they were shot.

The gunmen ran off and no arrests had been made.

A spokeswoman for Chicago police said the case had been turned over to the FBI’s Chicago field office, which typically handles bank robberies.

Special Agent Siobhan Johnson, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Chicago confirmed “the FBI responded to an attempted robbery of an armored car,” on West 83rd Street.

She was unable to provide a more detailed sequence of events, including whether the guards complied with orders to hand over the money and were shot anyway, or if they resisted and were shot in an effort to get to the money. It wasn’t clear how much money was taken and she did not have an update as to the number of armed men or whether any of them had been arrested as of Monday afternoon.

Johnson said descriptions of the gunmen and any “additional details and photographs will be (provided) as available.”

Chicago Tribune’s Sarah Freishtat contributed.

