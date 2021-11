The prices of meta cards are fluctuating every day and even hourly. Flipping is the trading method, where you buy meta cards at their low of the current price cycle and sell when they are most demanded at their high. The most recommended cards for flipping are special cards like TOTW or other promo cards, because their supply is time limited. Afterwards the price depends on the demand in general and of course related to the current content, because a good link to a certain card will increase the price. I recommend to flip with special cards, which are out-of-pack already or will go out-of-pack soon while no supply is coming in the next few days.

11 DAYS AGO