Players from the 757 shine for JMU during a win over William & Mary in what could be rivalry’s last matchup for awhile

James Madison linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, a Lake Taylor High graduate, tackles William & Mary's Bronson Yoder during the first quarter of the Dukes' 32-22 victory Saturday at Zable Stadium in Williamsburg. TRENT SPRAGUE/STAFF Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot

James Madison celebrated homecoming Nov. 6 in Harrisonburg.

But for several of its football players, it was homecoming of a different sort Saturday when the Dukes visited William & Mary.

In all, the Dukes have 16 players who are from the Hampton Roads area.

No one was happier to come home than quarterback Cole Johnson.

The redshirt senior put on a show as he completed 24 of 42 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown as the second-ranked Dukes won 32-22.

“It was really great coming back to the 757,” said Johnson, who starred for Cox High in Virginia Beach. “It’s pretty cool to come back to the 757 and see a lot of guys from my area who are playing for both William & Mary and us. So it’s nice.”

Unfortunately for Johnson, his family wasn’t able to make the game. They were in New York celebrating senior day with his brother, Critt, who plays for Albany.

But Johnson said coming home and getting the victory made the return home even more memorable.

“Yeah, for sure,” he said. “We have to keep this train rolling.”

It was Johnson’s third 300-yard game of the season, as he moved into fifth place at JMU with 43 career touchdown passes. With 5,322 career passing yards, he is the seventh JMU quarterback in school history to surpass 5,000. He also moved into sixth place in JMU single-season history in passing yards (2,590), a tie for fourth in passing touchdowns (26) and sixth place in completions (212).

It also was a big day for redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey.

Tucker-Dorsey, who played for Lake Taylor High in Norfolk, was the second-leading tackler for the Dukes with eight. He had five solo stops, one for a loss, and forced a fumble.

“It was good. You know they had a good atmosphere,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “Some of my family back home that don’t usually get to come to the game were here. It was great to be back.”

His supporters also included his high school coach, Hank Sawyer.

“Hank was here and all of my high school coaches,” said Tucker-Dorsey, who leads the Dukes in tackles this season with 74. “So it was really good.”

James Madison coach Curt Cignetti understands how important it was for his players to come home.

“Our guys get really excited to come back and play Richmond and William & Mary where their people can come and see them play. And we usually get big games from them,” he said. “It’s a key recruiting area for us. We usually do really well in Richmond and do really good in Virginia Beach and Tidewater. So, it’s a real plus.”

Saturday’s game also probably marked the last time the Dukes will play William & Mary for a while after JMU accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference earlier this month.

An FCS powerhouse that won national titles in 2004 and 2016 and has made two other recent title-game appearances, the Dukes will begin a two-year transition to the FBS after this season and will join the Sun Belt, with JMU’s other sports joining the Sun Belt this summer.

The Dukes will join the same conference as Old Dominion.

Tucker-Dorsey is looking forward to it.

“Yeah, I need that,” said Tucker-Dorsey, who lives 15 minutes from ODU. “That’s really at the crib.”

