ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginian-Pilot

Players from the 757 shine for JMU during a win over William & Mary in what could be rivalry’s last matchup for awhile

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42n3oa_0cxNuVpW00
James Madison linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, a Lake Taylor High graduate, tackles William & Mary's Bronson Yoder during the first quarter of the Dukes' 32-22 victory Saturday at Zable Stadium in Williamsburg. TRENT SPRAGUE/STAFF Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot

James Madison celebrated homecoming Nov. 6 in Harrisonburg.

But for several of its football players, it was homecoming of a different sort Saturday when the Dukes visited William & Mary.

In all, the Dukes have 16 players who are from the Hampton Roads area.

No one was happier to come home than quarterback Cole Johnson.

The redshirt senior put on a show as he completed 24 of 42 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown as the second-ranked Dukes won 32-22.

“It was really great coming back to the 757,” said Johnson, who starred for Cox High in Virginia Beach. “It’s pretty cool to come back to the 757 and see a lot of guys from my area who are playing for both William & Mary and us. So it’s nice.”

Unfortunately for Johnson, his family wasn’t able to make the game. They were in New York celebrating senior day with his brother, Critt, who plays for Albany.

But Johnson said coming home and getting the victory made the return home even more memorable.

“Yeah, for sure,” he said. “We have to keep this train rolling.”

It was Johnson’s third 300-yard game of the season, as he moved into fifth place at JMU with 43 career touchdown passes. With 5,322 career passing yards, he is the seventh JMU quarterback in school history to surpass 5,000. He also moved into sixth place in JMU single-season history in passing yards (2,590), a tie for fourth in passing touchdowns (26) and sixth place in completions (212).

It also was a big day for redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey.

Tucker-Dorsey, who played for Lake Taylor High in Norfolk, was the second-leading tackler for the Dukes with eight. He had five solo stops, one for a loss, and forced a fumble.

“It was good. You know they had a good atmosphere,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “Some of my family back home that don’t usually get to come to the game were here. It was great to be back.”

His supporters also included his high school coach, Hank Sawyer.

“Hank was here and all of my high school coaches,” said Tucker-Dorsey, who leads the Dukes in tackles this season with 74. “So it was really good.”

James Madison coach Curt Cignetti understands how important it was for his players to come home.

“Our guys get really excited to come back and play Richmond and William & Mary where their people can come and see them play. And we usually get big games from them,” he said. “It’s a key recruiting area for us. We usually do really well in Richmond and do really good in Virginia Beach and Tidewater. So, it’s a real plus.”

Saturday’s game also probably marked the last time the Dukes will play William & Mary for a while after JMU accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference earlier this month.

An FCS powerhouse that won national titles in 2004 and 2016 and has made two other recent title-game appearances, the Dukes will begin a two-year transition to the FBS after this season and will join the Sun Belt, with JMU’s other sports joining the Sun Belt this summer.

The Dukes will join the same conference as Old Dominion.

Tucker-Dorsey is looking forward to it.

“Yeah, I need that,” said Tucker-Dorsey, who lives 15 minutes from ODU. “That’s really at the crib.”

Larry Rubama, 757-446-2273, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian-Pilot

College football previews: Norfolk State, Hampton, William & Mary all finish the regular season at home

Richmond (5-5, 3-4 CAA) at William & Mary (6-4, 4-3), 3:30 p.m. On the air: Cox YurView, FloFootball.com, 92.3FM The Tide The Spiders: Richmond is on a roll, its 51-24 rout of Delaware this past week its third consecutive victory. Spiders’ QB Joe Mancuso, the CAA Offensive Player of the Week, is a dual threat, passing for 179 yards and three touchdowns, while running for 116 yards and two TDs, ...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Virginian-Pilot

William & Mary announcer Chuck Wolfe, broadcaster Jay Colley savor long-running football series against Richmond

If you’re a William & Mary football fan of the past four decades, Jay Colley or Chuck Wolfe is the voice echoing in memory depending whether you were on site or following on radio or television. “It’s thirrrrrrrd downnn!” Wolfe, Zable Stadium public address announcer, has bellowed for 25 seasons as Tribe defenses have sought to stop the opposition. “Mr. Official, move those chains!” and ...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones will miss team’s 3 games in Myrtle Beach with ‘flu-like symptoms.’ Monarchs fall in opener.

Old Dominion men’s basketball coach Jeff Jones had “flu-like symptoms” and did not make the trip with his team to the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday. Jones will miss all three games in the tournament, and the team will be coached by assistant Bryant Stith. The Monarchs opened their stay in South Carolina with a 77-36 loss Thursday night against Indiana State. “Old Dominion men’s ...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Virginian-Pilot

Cox falls behind early in loss to Glen Allen in Class 6 boys volleyball state championship

It may have taken over 10 years and suboptimal circumstances, but a hug between Daniel Hurley and Chris Peters was long overdue. The Cox boys volleyball team lost to Glen Allen in the Class 6 state championship, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-14, Thursday at VCU’s Siegel Center. Hurley tallied a match-high 22 kills. “I’m just proud we’re here,” said Hurley, who shared a warm embrace with Peters after ...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy