Michigan State

Ohio State Will Not Wear Black Alternate Uniforms Against Michigan State On Nov. 20

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4657ZG_0cxNsdjC00

Although there were rumor circulating that Ohio State would be wearing its black alternate uniforms for Saturday’s game against Michigan State (12 p.m. on ABC), a school spokesperson said the Buckeyes will don their standard scarlet jerseys with gray pants against the Spartans instead.

Ohio State has worn all-black uniforms three times in school history, dating back to their debut in a win over Penn State in 2015. The Buckeyes are 3-0 in the set, knocking off Nebraska in 2018 and Michigan State in 2019, as well.

The black uniforms include scarlet numbers outlined in reflective gray and feature the program’s standard striping pattern on the helmet, sleeves and down the side of the pants. The helmet also includes scarlet Buckeye Leaf deals.

Ohio State tends to wear just one alternate uniform each regular season, and the Buckeyes already donned their all-scarlet "Color Rush" uniforms in last month's win over the Nittany Lions.

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 4 In Coaches Poll, No. 5 In AP Poll

BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
