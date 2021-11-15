Allentown police: Shots fired, stabbing early Sunday not related

Two violent incidents that took place within hours of each other early Sunday morning in Allentown were not related, Allentown police said Monday. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Two violent incidents that took place within hours of each other early Sunday morning in Allentown were not related, Allentown police said Monday.

According to police: Officers responded to the 1300 block of Hanover Avenue at about 12:50 a.m. for a report of a fight with shots fired. They did not find anyone injured but a door frame was damaged.

At 3 a.m., officers responded to the 300 Block of West Hamilton Street for a report of a stabbing. Police made contact with the victim at an area hospital, who was being treated for a non-life threatening slash wound.

Police said the two incidents are not connected. Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is encouraged to contact the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721 or submit a tip on the Tip411 application available on the City of Allentown Police Department website ( www.allentownpa.gov/police ). Callers and Tipsters may remain anonymous.