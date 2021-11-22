ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gift guide: 10 luxurious menswear gifts from $35-$500

By Alivia McAtee
 7 days ago
This content was created in partnership with Taylor Richards & Conger.

Don’t know what to get the man in your life that has everything?

You’re in luck. The style pros at Taylor Richards & Conger , an upscale menswear boutique in SouthPark’s Phillips Place shopping center, rounded up their most gift-able items.

  • From $35 to $500, there’s something for everybody.

Pro tip: Use code AXIOS10 for 10% off your purchase.

(1) Derek Rose House Slippers

These slippers have a sleek look and are made from sheepskin and suede. Plus, they come in navy and beige.

Price: $235

(2) Giannetto Sports Shirts

A high quality, Italian-made shirt belongs in every guy’s closet.

Price: $325

(3) Nic Tailor Underwear

Gifting underwear gets a bad rap, but these boxers have a patented expanding Activeseam® for a “No Chafing” fit.

Price: $35

(4) Socks

Stuff their stocking with something they could always use a few more pairs of.

Price: $35 – $75 (depends on height and material)

(5) Fedeli Cashmere Beanie

This gift is super luxurious yet useful. Plus, it’s one size fits all.

Price: $195

(6) Acqua di Parma Fragrance Assortment

In addition to cologne, you can gift shaving cream, candles and more in a luxe scent.

Price: $80 – $190

(7) Jacob Cohen 5 Pocket Corduroy Pants

They’re pricey, but these pants look endlessly versatile. The corduroy is the perfect winter touch.

Price: $435

(8) Spivey Bracelets

These come in a few different colorways so you can pick one up in your guy’s favorite hues.

Price: $150

(9) Crossley T-shirts

Every guy needs more t-shirts. Especially high-quality, well-fitting ones.

Price: $75 – $135

(10) Gran Sasso Sweater

I mean, you can practically feel the softness through your screen.

Price: $495

Shop the rest of TRC’s inventory and use code AXIOS10 for 10% off your purchase.

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

