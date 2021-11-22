Gift guide: 10 luxurious menswear gifts from $35-$500
This content was created in partnership with Taylor Richards & Conger.
Don’t know what to get the man in your life that has everything?
You’re in luck. The style pros at Taylor Richards & Conger , an upscale menswear boutique in SouthPark’s Phillips Place shopping center, rounded up their most gift-able items.
- From $35 to $500, there’s something for everybody.
Pro tip: Use code AXIOS10 for 10% off your purchase.
(1) Derek Rose House Slippers
These slippers have a sleek look and are made from sheepskin and suede. Plus, they come in navy and beige.
Price: $235
(2) Giannetto Sports Shirts
A high quality, Italian-made shirt belongs in every guy’s closet.
Price: $325
(3) Nic Tailor Underwear
Gifting underwear gets a bad rap, but these boxers have a patented expanding Activeseam® for a “No Chafing” fit.
Price: $35
(4) Socks
Stuff their stocking with something they could always use a few more pairs of.
Price: $35 – $75 (depends on height and material)
(5) Fedeli Cashmere Beanie
This gift is super luxurious yet useful. Plus, it’s one size fits all.
Price: $195
(6) Acqua di Parma Fragrance Assortment
In addition to cologne, you can gift shaving cream, candles and more in a luxe scent.
Price: $80 – $190
(7) Jacob Cohen 5 Pocket Corduroy Pants
They’re pricey, but these pants look endlessly versatile. The corduroy is the perfect winter touch.
Price: $435
(8) Spivey Bracelets
These come in a few different colorways so you can pick one up in your guy’s favorite hues.
Price: $150
(9) Crossley T-shirts
Every guy needs more t-shirts. Especially high-quality, well-fitting ones.
Price: $75 – $135
(10) Gran Sasso Sweater
I mean, you can practically feel the softness through your screen.
Price: $495
Shop the rest of TRC’s inventory and use code AXIOS10 for 10% off your purchase.
This content was created in partnership with Taylor Richards & Conger.
The post Gift guide: 10 luxurious menswear gifts from $35-$500 appeared first on Axios Charlotte .
Comments / 0