NFL

Browns cornerback Troy Hill leaves hospital, will head back to Cleveland

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XS36l_0cxNrXPv00

Browns cornerback Troy Hill was released from a Boston-area hospital Monday morning and will return to Cleveland after suffering a cervical neck sprain in Sunday’s game.

Hill, 30, was stretchered off the field late in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots after trying to tackle wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. He was hit in the head on the play. Hill was able to maintain movement in his extremities.

Hill was credited with five tackles in 33 defensive snaps against the Patriots. His status for next week’s game against Detroit is unknown.

On the season, Hill has 41 tackles — four for loss — to go with two sacks and one pass defensed in 10 games (four starts). He did not start Sunday’s game.

Hill has seven career interceptions, all coming in 70 games (39 starts) with the Los Angeles Rams (2016-20).

He signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Browns in March.

–Field Level Media

