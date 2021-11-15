ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to start vs. Jets

 4 days ago

The Miami Dolphins will turn back to Tua Tagovailoa to start their upcoming road game against the New York Jets, coach Brian Flores announced Monday.

Tagovailoa, who has been nursing a small fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand, came on in relief of an injured Jacoby Brissett during the Dolphins’ 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

He completed 8 of 13 passes for 158 yards for the Dolphins (3-7), who have won two in a row heading into Sunday’s game against the Jets (2-7) in East Rutherford, N.J.

Tagovailoa, 23, has thrown for 1,198 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in six games this season. He missed three games earlier this season because of fractured ribs.

Brian Flores blasted for Miami Dolphins QB situation

The Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In 14 career starts, including five this season, he has a 7-7 record.

–Field Level Media

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores elected to start Jacoby Brissett over Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback for the Week 9 home matchup against the Houston Texans. Tagovailoa was limited in practice this past week due to both rib and left finger injuries. While he was active for the game, Flores still opted to go with Brissett, who finished with 244 passing yards and one passing touchdown in the key 17-9 home win.
